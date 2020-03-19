One of the hundreds of "worst things" about the coronavirus pandemic? We're going to have the phrase "social distancing" in our lives a lot longer than any of us wants it to be. A silver lining? People are finally going to learn how to wash their hands – thanks in large part to some truly fantastic hand-washing memes as well as famous faces offering fun takes on how to keep our paws clean. One of those? Food Network's Alton Brown, the network's "food professor," genius behind Good Eats, and ringmaster on Cutthroat Kitchen.

So it only makes sense that the man who can turn toasting bread into a twisted adventure would offer his two cents on the hand-scrubbing trend – so here it is!

Except… do us a favor? Make sure to pay attention to the entire clip – especially the end:

You noticed it, too… right? How the video just kinda' "ended" abruptly?

What if we told you that the video didn't technically end there?

What if we told you there was a brutally different take on that video?

That's right… before the "clean" version? There was… "The Cleaver Edition"!

You really want to know the only "guarantee" to safe-n-friendly, Coronavirus-free hands?

Let Alton "Michael Myers" Brown walk you through the quick two-step process – where all you need is a meat cleaver, a dishwasher… and probably a tourniquet (though tying 'em off could be a problem):

Alas, there are just some things even Brown can't avoid – and that includes the judgemental finger-pointing that is social media. As you'll see in the following series of tweets, Brown did try to make his case and "fight the good fight" – but like the old Bob Newhart comedy sketch where we only hear one side of a phone call?

It's the way the tone changes until Brown finally announces he's pulling the video that has us not even wanting to imagine what went on in his online life during those "in-between-tweets" time

Look, if you the thought of seeing me with #MontyPython bloody arm stumps makes you recoil, please only watch this "cleaver free" version of my #handwashing video. This one is kid and #outragejunkie friendly. https://t.co/likDrRCzOg — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) March 18, 2020

Okay, you win. At midnight tonight I will remove the original version of my #handwashing video from Youtube. I will however leave up the one with the boring ending. I would apologize to all of you who were offended only…I'm not actually sorry. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) March 19, 2020

So if you want to see it the way I made it, you've got until midnight WARNING: GORY VERY FAKE HUMOR. https://t.co/RdTaqhnYmE — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) March 19, 2020

This is why I'm done. You guys win. pic.twitter.com/AVUiXCRP1A — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) March 19, 2020