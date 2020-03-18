Valiant Entertainment & Nightdive Studio Will Remaster "Shadow Man"

Valiant Entertainment has partnered with Nightdive Studio to announce they will be remastering the 1999 video game Shadow Man. The action-adventure title based on the Valiant Comics character Shadowman was released for the original PlayStation, Dreamcast, PC, and N64. (As well as a Mac release in 2013.) Back then it was considered to be a really cool adaptation, but it also came with quirks and some problems that left some wishing it was better. It's become a cult-classic title since then. Now the two will be doing a new version for PC via the Steam and GOG platforms, as well as to the PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. The list of improvements they are bringing to the game include: 4K widescreen display, dynamic shadow mapping, dynamic per-pixel lighting, antialiasing, and other post-process effects, a higher density of particle effects, refined art, audio, and assets, refined gameplay experience, the reintroduction of missing content cut from the original game, Xbox, PS4, Controller Pro support, and HDR Rendering. Here's a couple quotes from the studios about the work they're doing.

"As part of our continued growth into the video game industry, we're happy to bring Valiant fans this immensely popular Shadow Man character as the next title we release," said Dan Mintz, Chairman and CEO of Valiant Entertainment. "Using this platform allows the Valiant fans to experience and explore the universe creatively." "Our goal with the remaster is to give today's generation of gamers all the features that they expect from a modern title while preserving the qualities that made Valiant's iconic character and the original Shadow Man game such memorable classics to begin with," explained Stephen Kick, CEO at Nightdive Studios.