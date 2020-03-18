We are at the penultimate episode of Star Trek: Picard's first season, the first of a two-part finale, "Et in Arcadia Ego Part 1." To get you set for what you can expect, here's a look at last week's episode "Broken Pieces." Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) and Soji (Isa Briones) are onboard the La Sirena. Everyone's caught up to the events on the ship including the reveal of Agnes Jurati's (Alison Pill).

Agnes' Confession to Picard

After sharing the vision from Commodore Oh (Tamlyn Tomita), Agnes confesses to killing Bruce Maddox. Upon meeting Soji, everything about the prophecy imposed about the synth-caused apocalypse faded away. Soji and the crew finally piece together their next destination. Raffi (Michelle Hurd) attempts numerous times to confront Cristobel Rios (Santiago Cabrera) about his past. After all the pieces fall into place, Picard makes contact with Starfleet and reveals the Romulan conspiracy to the same admiral who told him to f*** off.

Seven: Borg Queen

Meanwhile, Seven (Jeri Ryan) comes to Elnor's (Evan Evagoria) rescue. She takes control of the Borg cube occupied by the Romulans. Linking with the cube, Seven becomes the queen controlling the drones to stop the Narissa (Peyton List). Before the drones overwhelm her, the Romulans release the airlock jettisoning thousands of Borg out into space. Fortunately, Seven maintained self-control after her queen self declared "Annika still has work to do."

Lingering Questions

Seven and Elnor are likely to reunite with La Sirena on their way to Soji's homeworld of Coppelius. On their trail is Narek (Harry Treadaway) – likely with reinforcements. Will Soji reach her full potential as a synth? Is it going to resemble the ending to The Fifth Element? Will the Federation arrive in time to help Picard against the Tal Shiar?