"Godzilla vs. Kong": The Heart of the Story is About Two Young Girls

There are a lot of big movies coming out this year but some of them are already kind of getting buried in the chaos. One of those movies that could end up getting buried is Godzilla vs. Kong which was originally supposed to come out this summer but got delayed last year to later in November. Godzilla: King of the Monsters didn't exactly impress at the box office with its $386 million worldwide box office. In fact, it underperformed badly enough if Godzilla vs. Kong wasn't already filming there is a chance that it wouldn't have been given the green light at all. Yet here we are and recently Eiza González spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the production and how excited she is to join this universe.

Yeah, everything's been done. These movies take a long time because there's a lot of CGI in them. But, yeah, we've done everything, and they're just going through and creating these incredible characters. I'm just really excited to see it because it's these two worlds colliding. The fan base for Godzilla vs. Kong is incredible. When I say I'm in the movie, people are like, "Oh my God." Seeing that fanaticism and seeing how excited they are to see this movie makes me really excited; I think they're going to be really happy.

González went on to give a few hints about the plot of Godzilla vs. Kong which we know almost nothing about save for what we can glean from the title.

[Director] Adam Wingard is so talented. Both stories are going parallel, as you'll see, without giving anything away. It's a large cast as well, and it was really fun to be part of it. There's so much going on, but the heart of it is two young girls as well, which is such a positive message for society nowadays. It's just incredible.

Finally, González assured that the reshoots they did were just the normal pickups that any movie does and fans shouldn't be worried about any reshoot rumors when it comes to Godzilla vs. Kong.

We did a few days [of additional photography], but it wasn't really crazy. Like every other film, we did a couple days, and that was kind of it. When you do these big, massive films, there's always moments that you didn't see and want to fill in. It was really basic stuff. Nothing too crucial or crazy.

There were rumors that the press would get to see the first footage for Godzilla vs. Kong at CinemaCon this month but the event was canceled due to coronavirus. We are probably a few months away from Warner Bros. and Legendary releasing anything official. The late spring at the earliest with the beginning of the summer of San Diego Comic-Con [if it happens] being much more likely.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on November 20, 2020.