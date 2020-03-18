GIveaway: "MapleStory" Themed DXRacer Gaming Chair

Would you like to win a MapleStory themed DXRacer gaming chair? All you need is a Twitter account and you could score this cool chair. DXRacer has provided us a chance to give away a version of the chair you see below, in all of its pink, purple, and white glory. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win, it just requires you to do two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image like the one here, and the hashtag #BCMapleRacer. You have until Tuesday, March 25th, 2020 at 6pm PDT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a MapleStory themed DXRacer gaming chair. Now before the complaints start coming in from people who don't have a Twitter account… it's 2020, Twitter is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not automatically grant you a brand new chair. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win. We've told you multiple times what's required, and it's free. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.