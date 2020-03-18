Funko Announces "Schitt's Creek" Pop Vinyls with Chase

Some of my favorite Funko Pop series comes out from the Pop Television line. The biggest reason I love this line is that Funko gives shows their first collectibles that fans can get a hold of. That was one of the reasons that pulled me into Funko, to begin with, was the release of their Supernatural series. Some of the newest series that really get my attention are who comedy shows get new collectibles like New Girl and The Good Place. This time it's Schitt's Creek is getting their time to shine with a new wave of Funko Pops. Johnny, Moira, Alexis, and David are all getting their own Pop vinyl figures and better yet David is getting a 1 out of 6 chase. These are all nicely designed and you can just feel their personas jump out of these figures. Pre-orders for all of these are already live and you can find them located here. The David Funko Pop Chase should be a 1:6 chance so maybe you will get lucky!

"I'm trying very hard not to connect with people right now."

Funko Pop! Televison – Schitt's Creek

