Shannon Hale is the co-author of DC Comics' best-selling OGN Diana: Princess Of The Amazons, as well as winning the Newbery Honor with Princess Academy, writing the Books of Bayern series, and Real Friends and Best Friends, two graphic novels that she co-created with LeUyen Pham

And is that creative team of Hale and Pham who have signed up a million dollar sum for their new project for Abrams, Itty Bitty Kittycorn after an auction involving eight interested publishing houses. Emma Ledbetter secured world English rights to Itty Bitty Kittycorn for Abrams at quite the expense, reportedly over a million dollars, while Jodi Reamer at Writers House and Holly McGhee at Pippin Properties ca be smug for representing Hale and Pham respectively in the deal.

Itty Bitty Kittycorn to be published in March 2021, is about the importance of being seen and understood, by ourselves and others and involves an adorable fluffy kitten who makes herself a unicorn horn… and in which, when a kitty looks in the mirror, she sees a unicorn… but nobody else sees what she sees, until one day a tall unicorn, who sees himself a kitty, makes an appearance…