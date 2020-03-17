To Kill A Man and Red Atlantis Launch in AfterShock Comics June 2020 Solicitations

AfterShock Comics have revealed their June 2020 solicitation ahead of Friday's Diamond Day. And it begins with an original graphic novel by Steve Orlando, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Al Morgan, To Kill A Man, and a new series by Stephanie Phillips and Robert Carey called Red Atlantis. Here's what's coming in June 2020…

Kill a Man OGN / $17.99 / 128 pages / Color / On sale 6/03/20

Writers: Steve Orlando & Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Artist and colorist: Al Morgan

Letterer: Jim Campbell

Cover: Al Morgan

As a child, James Bellyi watched his father die in the ring as payback for slurs thrown at the other fighter. Today, he's a Mixed Martial Arts star at the top of his game, and one of the most popular fighters in the world…until he's outed as gay in his title shot press conference.

Abandoned overnight by his training camp, his endorsements, his fans and his sport, to

regain his title shot Bellyi is forced to turn to the last person he ever wants to see again: Xavier Mayne, a gay, once-great fighter in his own right…and the man James once watched kill his father.

A singular achievement from writers Steve Orlando (Martian Manhunter, DEAD KINGS) and Phillip K. Johnson (Aquaman, Adventure Time, The Last Time) with art from Alec Morgan (Midnighter, Daredevil, Battlestar Galactica).

Red Atlantis #1 / $4.99 / 32 pages / Color / On Sale 06.10.20

Writer: Stephanie Phillips

Artist: Robert Carey

Colorist: Rosh

Letterer: Troy Peteri

Cover: Robert Hack

Incentive Cover: Tim Bradstreet

A series of unexplained, violent crimes on Election Day around the U.S. leads the FBI to zero in on a covert group of Russian terrorists.

When a Texas journalism student named Miriam accidentally finds herself mixed up in the investigation, her life will never be the same. With political espionage, treason, and even mind control, can she clear her name and stop the U.S. from entering into a new Cold War?

From writer Stephanie Phillips (Butcher of Paris, ARTEMIS AND THE ASSASSIN,

DESCENDENT) and artist Robert Carey (Aliens: Resistance, James Bond) comes a fast-paced political thriller that explores the dark history of U.S./Russian relations.

Lonely Receiver #2 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / On Sale 06.03.20

Writer: Zac Thompson

Artist & Colorist: Jen Hickman

Letterer: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Cover: Jen Hickman

Incentive Cover: Leila Leiz

As she reels from a breakup with her phone, Catrin's life spins out of control. Everything about her existence was connected to her partner. Now she has no money, no ID, and no way to engage with the world. She's drifting alone in a sea of connection, except for the pair of disembodied eyes watching her…

A week / of hours /

// wasted in // wait here

The eyes // in my wall //

/ Hate // they appear.

Set in the near future, drenched in pastels and sunshine, LONELY RECEIVER is a

horror/breakup story in five parts. Written by Zac Thompson (UNDONE BY BLOOD, THE REPLACER, HER INFERNAL DESCENT, No One's Rose, X-Men) and illustrated in color by Jen Hickman (MOTH & WHISPER, Test).

Sympathy for No Devils #2 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / On Sale 06.17.20

Writer: Brandon Thomas

Artist: Lee Ferguson

Colorist: Jose Villarrubia

Letterer: Simon Bowland

Cover: Lee Ferguson w/ Jose Villarrubia

Incentive Cover: Michael Gaydos

The world's largest Colossal has been murdered and Winston Wallis – the last human in a world of monsters – has been called in to solve it. Win will need to lean on his ability to be impossibly lucky in order to solve this case…and survive it.

From Brandon Thomas (Excellence) and Lee Ferguson (Sam and His Talking Gun), the critically-acclaimed creators of The Many Adventures of Miranda Mercury, comes a bold new series filled with murder, mystery, monsters and magic!

Disaster Inc. #3 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / On Sale 06.10.20

Writer: Joe Harris

Artist & Colorist: Sebastian Piriz

Letterer: Carlos M. Mangual

Cover: Andy Clarke w/ Jose Villarrubia

For centuries, Samurai had defended Fukushima Prefecture from invaders. Now, still bleeding radioactivity from the nuclear plant meltdown, a land's protectors have risen in her hour of need. For the adventure tourists of Disaster Inc. lost inside the Exclusion Zone…this is very, very bad.

Writer Joe Harris (Great Pacific, Rockstars, The X-Files) and artist Sebastián Piriz begin a disaster tour through the worst places on Earth, while digging up more trouble than they can handle. In a world on fire and rife with calamity, catastrophe, war and

unrest…you're going to need the right guides to see it for yourself!

Dead Day #3 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / On Sale 06.10.20

Writer: Ryan Parrott

Artists: Evgeniy Bornyakov

Colorist: Juancho Velez

Letterer: Charles Pritchett

Cover: Andy Clarke w/ Jose Villarrubia

Jeremy attempts to track down the monster responsible for his murder as well as uncover the terrifying secret behind it. Brandon finds himself amongst the dead and at the heart of the Revivalists' most sacred ritual.

From writer Ryan Parrott (Oberon, Volition, Power Rangers) and artist Evgeniy Bornyakov (Descendent, You Are Obsolete) comes an unnerving tale of

existential horror with grave consequences.

Artemis and the Assassin #4 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / On Sale 06.24.20

Writer: Stephanie Phillips

Artists: Francesca Fantini

Colorist: Lauren Affe

Letterer: Troy Peteri

Cover: Phil Hester w/ Mark Englert

The killer time-travel adventure continues with cowboys, ninjas, soldiers and even a trip to New York City's Central Park! When Maya's fellow assassins arrive to kill World War II hero Virginia Hall, Maya has to make a decision: Watch Virginia die, or turn on "friends" and get herself killed in the process?

The tense time-travel adventure by Stephanie Phillips (DESCENDENT, Butcher of Paris), Francesca Fantini, Lauren Affe, and Troy Peteri continues at a breakneck pace!



Join the Future #4 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / On Sale 06.17.20

Writer: Zack Kaplan

Artist: Piotr Kowalski

Colorist: Brad Simpson

Letterer: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Cover: Piotr Kowalski & Brad Simpson

The rural town of Franklin is a day away from annihilation by mega terraforming machines, and Clementine has failed to stop it, failed in her attempt at revenge and even failed her own ideals. Now she must decide if she wants to escape with her life or take a final stand against the futuristic City's control.

Written by Zack Kaplan (LOST CITY EXPLORERS) with art from Piotr Kowalski (Sex, Marvel Knights: Hulk, The Dark Tower), JOIN THE FUTURE is a sci-fi western that

examines a tomorrow where everyone must ask what your values are truly worth.

The Man Who F#%&ed Up Time #5 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / On Sale 06.24.20

Writer: John Layman

Artist: Karl Mostert

Colorist: Dee Cunniffe

Letterer: John Layman

Cover: Karl Mostert w/ Dee Cunniffe

Time's up for Sean Bennett, the very unfortunate man who f#%&ed up time and now has a death sentence handed down by the dreaded cyborg Future Police. The past has been f#%&ed up, and it looks like irrevocably so. What does this mean for the future? Nothing good!

A time-twisted sci-fi action-comedy, a butterfly effect noir, by multiple Eisner-winning writer John Layman (Chew, ELEANOR & THE EGRET) and talented newcomer Karl Mostert. Order it today…before time runs out!



Undone by Blood or the Shadow of a Wanted Man #5 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / On Sale 06.17.20

Writer: Lonnie Nadler & Zac Thompson

Artist: Sami Kivelä

Colorist: Jason Wordie

Letterer: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Cover: Sami Kivelä w/ Jason Wordie

With her family's killer under the muzzle of her gun, the only thing standing between Ethel and revenge is a head full of bad memories. Thanks to her obsession with fictional gunslinger, Solomon Eaton, she knows there's no justice but what a man makes for himself. Meanwhile, the cowboy takes his last stand in a besieged city, risking

everything for the life of his boy.

From the minds of Lonnie Nadler and Zac Thompson (HER INFERNAL DESCENT, The Dregs, X-Men) and artist Sami Kivelä (Abbott, Machine Gun Wizards) comes a neo-western that depicts the hard truth of seeking vengeance in the real world.



Godkillers #5 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / On Sale 06.24.20

Writer: Mark Sable

Artist: Maan House

Colorist: Hernan Cabrera

Letterer: Thomas Mauer

Cover: Jeremy Haun w/ Nick Filardi

The Godkillers return to the U.S. to find the gods and monsters they've been fighting abroad have brought the War on Terror home.

From writer Mark Sable (Grounded, Fearless, Supergirl) and newcomer artist Maan House, GODKILLERS is a monster story for the modern age.

DARK RED vol 2: Streetlight People TPB / $16.99 / 128 pages / Full Color / On Sale 06.24.20

Writer: Tim Seeley

Artist: Corin Howell

Colorist: Mark Englert

Letterer: Carlos M. Mangual

Cover: Meghan Hetrick

In the aftermath of war, Fall's End is littered with the dead. Chip has his territory back…until something else walks into his town.

Something not human. Not vampire.

Something hungry.

Tim Seeley (BRILLIANT TRASH, Hack/Slash, Grayson) and Corin Howell

(Ghostbusters, Bat-Mite) bring you the next chapter in this contemporary and horrifying tale of vampirism in the dark heart of America.

SHOPLIFTERS WILL BE LIQUIDATED TPB / $16.99 / 120 pages / Full Color / On Sale 6.17.2020

Writer: Patrick Kindlon

Artist: Stefano Simeone

Letterer: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Cover: Stefano Simeone

The largest retailer in the world requires the best-trained loss prevention staff, and Security Officer Nussbaum defends the company interests at any cost. Life, human rights, rational thought are all secondary concerns. But his world is upended when he finds a society living under the retail outlet – a culture that challenges his notions about

consumerism and sense of self. Is he ready for the message? Imagine Judge Dredd working for Amazon, and you've got a hint of what you're in for.

From Patrick Kindlon (PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE!) and Stefano Simeone (CLANKILLERS) comes SHOPLIFTERS WILL BE LIQUIDATED – a satirical take on consumer society.