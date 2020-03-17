Teenager On The Run From ISIS – Yasmeen Launches in Scout Comics June 2020 Solicitations

Scout Comics is launching three books in June 2020, Yasmeen #1 by Saif A. Ahmed and Fabiana Mascolo, about a young teenage girl in Iraq on the run from ISIS, horror title It Eats What It Feeds by Max Hoven, Aaron Crow and by Gabriel Lumazark and the return of Metalshark Bros in a sequel series by Bob Frantz, Kevin Cuffe and Walter Ostlie… all this and more, in their June 2020 solicitations.

YASMEEN #1

Written by Saif A. Ahmed and Illustrated by Fabiana Mascolo

Full Color, 32 pages, $3.99

UPC: 85001576304500111

On Sale Date: June 10, 2020

It is 2014 in Iraq. Life couldn't be better for sixteen-year-old Yasmeen as her family is able to buy a big new house. Things are looking good. Then ISIS invades Mosul. Yasmeen's Shia family barely escapes a close death while Yasmeen gets captured by terrorists who execute her uncle right before her eyes. Yasmeen is sold to an ISIS fighter as a slave and must relinquish her innocence in order to save her three new Yazidi friends who are punished with starvation for attempting to help her escape after failing to kill her captor. Two years later, Yasmeen is reunited with her family in the United States. Her parents are so happy to be reunited with Yasmeen that they fail to see the state of depression that she has fallen into after two years of slavery under the ISIS terrorist regime in Mosul and the torments that she had to endure. Now faced with a new life without the luxuries that she had grown accustomed to in Iraq before ISIS, Yasmeen must learn to survive in a society that both fears and hates her and must overcome the horrors of the past in an attempt to find herself again. Powerfully written by Iraqi immigrant, Saif A. Ahmed, YASMEEN is a dramatic coming of age drama in a time of war.

IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT #1

Written by Max Hoven and Aaron Crow and Illustrated by Gabriel Lumazark

Full Color, 32 pages, $3.99

UPC: 85001576301400111

On Sale Date: June 10, 2020

In this grimy horror romp, Francois, a stunning middle-aged woman, has developed a worsening affliction and seeks a young caretaker to upkeep her lavish creole mansion deep in the mystic bayou of Louisiana. Kenny, a teenage halfwit looking for a summer job, stumbles right to her doorstep. Free rent, free meals, high pay, easy work, and a provocative boss…what's there for Kenny to refuse? Well, there's the blood-covered kitchen spilling over with raw meat and the bolt-locked steel-plated attic door he's restricted access to. Are these red flags worth the risk of missing out on a wild summer romance?

METALSHARK BRO 2: ASSAULT ON HAMZIG ISLAND #1

Written by Bob Frantz and Kevin Cuffe and Illustrated by Walter Ostlie

Full Color, 32 pages, $3.99

UPC: 85001576302100111

On Sale Date: June 17, 2020

METALSHARK BRO is back as the next entry in the new NONSTOP! Imprint. After this bloody taste of issue number one, get the entire story a few months later as a complete graphic novel.

The last we saw of Metalshark Bro, dude was transformed back into a regular shark that swam off into the sunset. It was a classic revenge mission: he killed A LOT of people, got the giant floating eyeball, ate a lot of grub, and defeated Satan's nephew. Unfortunately, this victory was short-lived. A demon hamster kidnapped his bestie, so now he's forced out of his sharky-sabbatical to fight off Cthulhu dudes, mutant alligators, magic demons, and his own aggression.

ASSASSIN AND SON #2

Written by Shad Gaspard and Marc Copani and Illustrated by Eder Messiah

Full Color, 32 pages, $3.99

UPC: 85999000295800211

On Sale Date: June 24, 2020

He just wanted out, but when his old team kills his wife in front of him, an assassin and his son set out on a path of vengeance. Set in the dark and gritty streets of New York's five boroughs, Donovan Braddock is a one-man killing machine. With nothing to live for, but everything to fight for, Braddock and his son fear no one and seek revenge on the men who took everything from them. Featuring the comic writing debuts of former WWE wrestlers, Shad Gaspard (member of Cryme Tyme) and Marc Copani (Muhammad Hassan).

GRIT #2

Written by Brian Wickman and Illustrated by Kevin Castaniero

Full Color, 32 pages, $3.99

UPC: 85999000294100211

On Sale Date: June 17, 2020

When a mysterious wanderer comes across a mound of slaughtered goblins, she wants answers, and all signs point to Old Man Barrow. Unfortunately for him, she decides to mount her interrogation while he's knee deep in the swamp, hunting a dream hag. If there's one thing Barrow hates more than a witch, it's two witches. Things ain't looking pretty for our hero, y'all. GRIT is Southern-fried sword and sorcery and pulp fantasy adventure in the mold of The Witcher by way of Southern Bastards.

KYRRA Trade Paperback

Written by Rich Woodall and Illustrated by Craig Rousseau

Full Color, 152 pages, $17.99

ISBN: 9781949514322

On Sale Date: June 24, 2020

Special NONSTOP! Imprint trade paperback where Scout releases a World Premiere issue followed by the entire story in a collected volume at a special reduced price! Deep in an alien jungle, a young woman must use her keen senses, her strength, and one small, precious clue… a gem that projects a hologram of her father to discover her true origin! Left for dead on an alien planet, Kyrra was taken in and raised by a primitive tribe of demon apes. She has no memory of her previous life and has assimilated to the ways of her adopted family, yet she still looks to the stars and wonders… Where did she come from? What's out there for her? On her 16th birthday she gets a clue to her origins and sets out for an adventure that will take her beyond the Alien Jungle Girl she knows. Collects the popular sci-fi adventure and includes 20 new pages, two bonus stories and a beautiful pin-up section. KYRRA is a combination of Tarzan and Planet of the Apes from creators Rich Woodall (The Electric Black, TMNT), and Craig Rousseau (The Perhapanauts, Harley Quinn)

MURDER HOBO: BEATEN, BROKEN AND BUGGERED #1

Written by Joseph Schmalke and Illustrated by Jason Lynch

Full Color, 32 pages, $3.99

UPC: 85001576303800111 – Regular Cover

UPC: 85001576303800121 – Retailer Incentive Cover

On Sale Date: June 17, 2020

Mature Readers. In the Lands of High Adventure, brave bands of heroes undertake dangerous quests in search of fame and fortune. The exploits of these fearless explorers, who dare delve into the deepest of dungeons, will be sung about by the bards for eons. This is not their story. No, this is a tale of what happens when well-intentioned groups of would-be adventurers recruit the wrong kind of "hero"…the dreaded Murder Hobo. Selfish assassins who thrive on illicit acts and unprovoked bursts of violence, these agents of chaos can foil even the best-laid plans. Beaten, Broken and Buggered follows the exploits of Drunk-o and Nymph-o, a pair of Murder Hobos with different methods, but the same goal…to keep all the loot for themselves.

Retailer Incentive for MURDER HOBO #1: Retailers purchasing 10 copies of Cover A will unlock unlimited orders of Cover B. Please reach out to your CS rep with questions about retailer incentives. Retailer incentive cover illustrated by Joseph Schmalke (Electric Black).

NORTH BEND #4

Written by Ryan Ellsworth and Illustrated by Pablo De Bonis

Full Color, 32 pages, $3.99

UPC: 85999000291000411

On Sale Date: June 17, 2020

Leon puts himself in Brendan's crosshairs after his botched B&E on the safe house puts Darlene's life in danger. Annie is manipulated back into the MK-Ultra project by the CIA. A valuable new informant could lead to devastating consequences for the Crusaders. And the mind-altering datura voluntas reveals its true power as the experiment on Freddie goes into full swing.

STABBITY BUNNY #12

Written by Richard Rivera and Illustrated by Dwayne Biddix

Full Color, 32 pages, $3.99

UPC: 85999000249101211

On Sale Date: June 24, 2020

The first arc in the STABBITY BUNNY saga concludes in this epic battle! Zael completes the spell that will separate the demonic entity from the bunny, but once freed will anyone be able to control it? Revelations and twists abound. It's all been leading up to this issue!

VLAD DRACUL #2

Written by and Illustrated by Andrea Mutti

Full Color, 64 pages, $6.99

UPC: 85001576300700211

On Sale Date: June 17, 2020

Continuing the powerful story of Vlad Dracul, the man behind the myth. In order to protect his land and his country's children from slavery at the hands of the Ottoman Empire, a fate that he knows too well as he suffered as one of those child slaves, Vlad launches an attack at Targoviste with twenty-four thousand knights changing the tide of the war. With morale low after this crushing defeat, Mehmet II the Conqueror, reveals his secret weapon, Radu, Vlad's own brother, turning this crusade from a religious to a fratricidal war.

WHITE ASH #6

Written by Charlie Stickney and Illustrated by Conor Hughes

Full Color, 32 pages, $3.99

UPC: – 85999000287300611

On Sale Date: June 24, 2020

eth, Aleck and Lillian face off in the throw down we've all been waiting for. If Aleck survives, he'll face an even more daunting decision about his future. Meanwhile, deep beneath the town, startling secretes are revealed. This is the exciting final issue of the first White Ash story arc. WHITE ASH is Romeo and Juliet meets Lord of the Rings…in rural Pennsylvania.

WRETCHES: Volume 1 Trade Paperback

Written by James E. Roche and Illustrated by Salo Farias

Full Color, 160 pages, $19.99

ISBN: 9781949514339

On Sale Date: June 24, 2020

Collecting all six issues of this gritty, action-packed, sci-fi epic! Orphaned siblings, Shea and Sean, live on the fringes of the solar system, forever outrunning the horrors of their past. When it finally catches up to them, they're forced to fight for their lives, battling robot tyrants, forming shady alliances, and toppling alien drug lords, all to avoid losing the only important thing they have left, each other.