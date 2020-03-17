It's been 19 years since the final log of the U.S.S. Voyager – but most of the cast gathered for a reunion (of sorts) on a recent Star Trek cruise. Tim Russ (chief of security Tuvok) posted the selfie on Twitter – and joining in on the shot are Roxann Dawson (B'Elanna Torres), Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Garrett Wang (Harry Kim), and Ethan Phillips (Neelix).

My Voyager cast mates from the Trek Cruise! It was good to seem them again. pic.twitter.com/Y1Riy4ztH9 — tim russ (@timruss2) March 11, 2020

History of "Star Trek: Voyager"

Star Trek: Voyager premiered on UPN in 1995 and ran for seven seasons. It became a flagship series on the fledgling network. It was also the final television series of the franchise in the current prime timeline before 2020's Star Trek: Picard. The series follows the crew of Voyager who finds themselves stranded in the Delta Quadrant after a wormhole takes them across the galaxy. With their patchwork crew, they estimate it takes 75 years to get the Alpha Quadrant at maximum warp. They must forge alliances and use their ingenuity to go home.

Voyager also starred Robert Duncan McNeill (Tom Paris), Robert Beltran, and Jennifer Lein (Kes). The series provided new opportunities for Trek lore since Voyager didn't have Starfleet supporting them throughout. While it continued the franchise theme of exploration, it also expanded on the Federation's biggest threat in The Borg.

Since Voyager's end in 2001, Mulgrew, Picardo, and Ryan weaved into The Next Generation's stories. Picardo also played the EMH on the U.S.S. Enterprise-E in First Contact (1996). Mulgrew reprised her role in Nemesis (2002). Ryan is recurring on the CBS All Access series' Picard. Unfortunately, the series doesn't afford fans any other update on the crew of the Voyager than Seven's actions since the Romulan supernova.

With the announcement of Picard's second season, perhaps we'll see another familiar face from Voyager's past.

Star Trek: Voyager is available to stream on CBS All Access.