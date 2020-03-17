"SnowRunner" Receives A Brand New Gameplay Trailer

Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive have released a brand new gameplay trailer this week for SnowRunner to show off parts of the game. This thing is pretty detailed as the four-minute video goes into length over several items in the game. Which includes all the vehicles you can use, the terrain, the map, objectives and missions, and more. It's about as in-depth of an overview as you're going to get for the game. Enjoy the trailer as we wait for SnowRunner to be released on April 28th for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

SnowRunner puts you behind the wheel of 40 heavy-duty, customizable, off-road vehicles from makers like Chevrolet, Caterpillar, Freightliner and more in some of the world's most unforgiving environments. Explore three new regions with 11 interconnected sandbox maps, bringing you more than three times the square mileage of the original MudRunner for a true test of how you fare against the elements. Master extreme hazards like snowbanks, ice, rivers and mud — each with their own unique physics and challenges — to get the job done as cleanly as possible. SnowRunner offers a huge variety of missions to take on alone or with friends online in fully synchronous four-player co-op multiplayer! And with mod support at launch on PC made possible by a new partnership with mod.io, you'll be able to expand your experience even further with great content from the community.