Portsmouth Comic Con Moves From May to August

I went last year. And the year before. And had booked my Airbnb on the coast already for May. Time to apply for a refund. Because Portsmouth Comic Con was planned for the first weekend in May, alongside Free Comic Book Day. But that was before the coronavirus pandemic.

And as a result, Portsmouth Guildhall has taken the decision to move this year's Portsmouth Comic Con from May to Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th August 2020.

We have been monitoring the rapidly changing situation carefully and feel this is the right decision to ensure the welfare of our guests, exhibitors, staff, volunteers, sponsors and suppliers. It also ensures that we will be able to produce the event to the high standard you have come to expect and enjoy. Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics is presented by the charitable Guildhall Trust with our partners Tripwire Magazine and GoGeek Events CIC. While this postponement will have a financial and logistical impact, we are determined that the event should go ahead in August and give us all something to look forward to beyond this uncertain time. In these difficult times, we ask that all of our fantastic comic, film, TV, cosplay, pop culture and geek fans and communities come together to spread the word and help make the new dates an even bigger success! Existing tickets are automatically transferred to the new dates and ticket holders do not need to do anything further. If you are not able to attend the new date, please contact your point of purchase by 17th April 2020. Please keep an eye on our website www.portsmouthcomiccon.com and social channels for further event updates and for lots of comic-related articles and activities to keep you entertained if you are self-isolating! Stay safe and we look forward to welcoming you to Portsmouth in August.

Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics is produced by The Guildhall Trust in partnership with Tripwire Magazine and GoGeek Events CIC.