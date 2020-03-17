La Mole Comic Con of Mexico Apologises to Mark Brooks

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool reported on a Facebook Live video from La Mole Comic Con of Mexico that ran last weekend, in which Mark Brooks, among other comic creators, were insulted over their last-minute decision not to travel to Mexico for the show, in the light of the coronavirus pandemic . A number of prominent comic book creators expressed their solidarity with Brooks and Bleeding Cool attempted to provide full context to the use of the words, including offensive slang terms for homosexual men.

In response, Elias of La Mole Comic Con has provided a full video apology, in English, apologising directly to Mark Brooks and others who were offended. He also puts his words in context, stating he meant to imply cowardice rather than sexual orientation, but apologises in full for using such demeaning terms. His apology runs below, including his regret and his promises for La Mole Comic Con. And he asks for forgiveness. We have added it to the original article as well.