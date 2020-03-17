In A Jar's Deborah Marcero Creates New Early Reader SciFi Graphic Novel Series, Haylee and Comet

Deborah Marcero of Vermont College of Fine Arts' MFA program in Writing for Children and Young Adults, and author of the picture book In a Jar, is creating a new early reader graphic novel series Haylee and Comet. It was picked up as a three-book deal at auction for an undisclosed six figure sum. Jen Besser at Roaring Brook acquired the work, in a deal arranged by Laura Rennert at the Andrea Brown Literary Agency.

Haylee and Comet is described as E.T. meets Narwhal and Jelly, in which"a girl wishes on a star for a friend, and one falls into her lap, literally." Publication date is still to be decided.

