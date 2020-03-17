All Image Comics on FOC Will Be Returnable For Three Weeks – Will Marvel or DC Match Them?

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool reported on comic book retailer Brian Hibbs, who informed fellow retailers that Image Comics – and only Image Comics – were making all their new comic books returnable for the foreseeable, in the light of the response to the coronavirus pandemic. And now Image Comics have made if official, offerin the following advice to retailers. The only question is who will be first to match them, DC or Marvel?

Image Comics has announced that, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, titles carrying the Final Order Cut-off Dates of March 16, March 23 and March 30 will be returnable at a later date.

"This is a difficult situation for everyone," said Image Publisher Eric Stephenson, "and while we commend both retailers and consumers for putting their health and safety first, we don't feel all the burden should be placed on the Direct Market. We want stores to order with the confidence they're not going to be stuck with stock they can't sell, and we hope everyone recognizes the part we all can play by joining together to help one another weather this crisis."

A full list of the affected titles follows. Please Note: The titles on this list are subject to change. The list will be updated as those changes occur.