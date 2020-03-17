Funko Shows off Official Glams of Upcoming ZZ Top Pops

London Toy Fair showed us a bunch of new Funko Pop figures that will be headed our way. Those announcements are always up in the air and the images we usually see are just concepts. So when Funko officially shows off the figures we know they are just around the corner. This time more Funko Pop Music figures get their final product shown as ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard get pop-ified. The coolest part of these figures is that the guitars are flocked! These fuzzy guitars are quite familiar to fans of ZZ Top and Funko did right by adding them to these figures. I wonder if ZZ Top will be getting a Pop Album release later on down the road, only time will tell! The Pop Music series is a great way for fans to get collectibles from some of their favorite musicians.

Pre-orders of the Funk Pop members of ZZ Top are already live and you can find them located here. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for all your Funko reviews and needs.

"Cause every girl crazy 'bout a sharp dressed man."



Pop! Rocks – ZZ Top