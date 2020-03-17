Forbidden Planet NYC Closes For a Week – But JHU and Midtown Comics Stay Open

As Manhattan reaches levels of post-apocalyptic zombie movies, Forbidden Planet NYC issued the following statement to their customers.

Dear Friends of Forbidden Planet NYC, In the best interests of our staff and customers we will be closed for at least a period of one week. It is our hope that we will re-open on Monday, March 23rd, but even that is subject to change at the moment. Our online business WILL be operating and we ask that you shop there in the interim. The address is www.fpnyc.com We will continue to monitor three email accounts as best we can should you need to contact us. Those are: jeff@fpnyc.com, sales@fpnyc.com, subscriptions@fpnyc.com You can also communicate with us via social media.

However, nearby comic store JHU was, as of yesterday, staying open, telling customers on their blog

We will continue to be open as long as we feel we are able to provide a clean safe environment for ourselves and all of our customers. We are continually cleaning to provide you with a safe place to come and shop at. Please contact us if you have any concerns. We are able to run your order out for curbside service and able to mail order(at a reduced rate) your books for you. Please take care of each other and we love you all! Nick, Ron, and the JHU Staff

And last night reminding people that

We are open in Both Locations until 8:00 tonight. We are sanitizing all surfaces and are having all employees taking all precautions while serving you. Please inquire about curbside service or inquire about mail order. Please stay safe and make sure you have enough reading material for your time indoors!

We love you all.

Midtown Comics told customers that they were running temporary opening times, but were also remaining open, with sales and charities in mind.

We here at Midtown Comics are proud to team up with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to make a difference! All week long, save up to 75% OFF everything online, and $1.00 from every purchase goes towards finding a cure. Save big and help save lives!