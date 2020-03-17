Jarred Lujan and Orlando Caicedo Launch Dry Foot #1 in Mad Cave's June 2020 Solicitations

Jarred Lujan and Orlando Caicedo are launching a new eighties-set thriller in June with Dry Foot, setting four kids against the most dangerus gang in Miami… basically the Red Hand Gang vs The Godfather. And everything else Mad Cave Studios are launching in June 2020…
Dry Foot #1
Writer: Jarred Lujan
Artist: Orlando Caicedo
Colorist: Warnia Sahadewa
Letterer: Justin Birch
In Shops: June 10, 2020
SRP: $3.99
A group of 4 children in 1980s Miami plot against the most dangerous gang in the city, Los Marielitos. Together they attempt to steal enough cash to escape the life of crime and drugs they are surrounded by.
Writer Jarred Lujan and artist Orlando Caicedo (Pound) deliver a thrilling coming-of-age heist that will show you a different side of The Magic City!
Stargazer #2
Writer: Anthony Cleveland
Artist: Antonio Fuso
Colorist: Stefano Simeone
Letterer: Justin Birch
In Shops: June 10, 2020
SRP: $3.99
A rebel alien from an ancient alien race hides a secret inside of 4 young kids in the 90s. 20 years later, they are back to get back what was stolen from them. Now, it's time for the kids to deal and come to terms with what they dealt with all those years ago.
Hellfighter Quinn #4
Writer: Jay Sandlin
Artist: Antagun Ilhan
Colorist: Maria Santaolalla
Letterer: Justin Birch
In Shops: June 17, 2020
SRP: $3.99
When Quinn gets sucked in through a portal in an abandoned NYC train station, he is transported into the Tribunal. Here he will have to battle on behalf of his people to take control of the Azure Sun and prevent future world disasters.
Savage Bastards #5
Writer: David Galiano
Artist: Carlos Angeli
Letterer: Miguel Angel Zapata
In Shops: June 24, 2020
SRP: $3.99
In the wild west, half brothers Sam and Elliott must battle through a series of satellite towns, run by their half-siblings, in order to get revenge on their demented Father, Darragh MacDougal.
Wolvenheart Vol.1
Writer: Mark London
Artist: Alejandro Giraldo
Letterer: Miguel Zapata
In Shops: June 24, 2020
SRP: $19.99
The story follows Sterling Cross, the most prolific time traveling, monster slayer in Wolvenheart, an organization dedicated to monitoring paranormal anomalies in the space-time continuum, led by the legendary Professor Van Helsing. After the group is infiltrated and decimated by a cabal of history's most infamous villains, led by the most notorious serial killer of the 16th century, Elizabeth Bathory, Sterling winds up trapped in an alternate reality where his only choice is to fight his way through time and change the course of history. For fans of Dr. Who, Castlevania, Penny Dreadful, and League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.
Collecting the seven-issue run of Writer Mark London (Knights of the Golden Sun, Honor and Curse) and Alejandro Giraldo (Midnight Task Force) journey through space and time that you're not going to forget!
Over The Ropes Vol.1
Writer: Jay Sandlin
Artist: Antonello Cosentino
Colorist: Francesco Segala
Letterer: Justin Birch
In Shops: June 17, 2020
SRP: $14.99
Over the Ropes dives into sports entertainment's biggest era. A young high-flyer named Jason Lynn goes off-script in a match to win the world title and sets the southern territory on fire, performing as the face-painted wrestler, Phoenix. Jason's battles between the ropes are only
outperformed by his struggles outside the ring: First dates. Crooked promoters. Cage matches. Factions and families. No matter what problems smack him with a steel chair, Jason lives by his catchphrase: I. Will. Rise. Step Over the Ropes and into 1990s wrestling as artist Antonello Cosentino and writer Jan Sandlin (Hellfighter Quin) throw you into the ring in this five-issue collection.