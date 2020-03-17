Jarred Lujan and Orlando Caicedo Launch Dry Foot #1 in Mad Cave's June 2020 Solicitations

Jarred Lujan and Orlando Caicedo are launching a new eighties-set thriller in June with Dry Foot, setting four kids against the most dangerus gang in Miami… basically the Red Hand Gang vs The Godfather. And everything else Mad Cave Studios are launching in June 2020…

Dry Foot #1

Writer: Jarred Lujan

Artist: Orlando Caicedo

Colorist: Warnia Sahadewa

Letterer: Justin Birch

In Shops: June 10, 2020

SRP: $3.99

A group of 4 children in 1980s Miami plot against the most dangerous gang in the city, Los Marielitos. Together they attempt to steal enough cash to escape the life of crime and drugs they are surrounded by.

Writer Jarred Lujan and artist Orlando Caicedo (Pound) deliver a thrilling coming-of-age heist that will show you a different side of The Magic City!

Stargazer #2

Writer: Anthony Cleveland

Artist: Antonio Fuso

Colorist: Stefano Simeone

Letterer: Justin Birch

In Shops: June 10, 2020

SRP: $3.99

A rebel alien from an ancient alien race hides a secret inside of 4 young kids in the 90s. 20 years later, they are back to get back what was stolen from them. Now, it's time for the kids to deal and come to terms with what they dealt with all those years ago.

Hellfighter Quinn #4

Writer: Jay Sandlin

Artist: Antagun Ilhan

Colorist: Maria Santaolalla

Letterer: Justin Birch

In Shops: June 17, 2020

SRP: $3.99

When Quinn gets sucked in through a portal in an abandoned NYC train station, he is transported into the Tribunal. Here he will have to battle on behalf of his people to take control of the Azure Sun and prevent future world disasters.

Savage Bastards #5

Writer: David Galiano

Artist: Carlos Angeli

Letterer: Miguel Angel Zapata

In Shops: June 24, 2020

SRP: $3.99

In the wild west, half brothers Sam and Elliott must battle through a series of satellite towns, run by their half-siblings, in order to get revenge on their demented Father, Darragh MacDougal.

Wolvenheart Vol.1

Writer: Mark London

Artist: Alejandro Giraldo

Letterer: Miguel Zapata

In Shops: June 24, 2020

SRP: $19.99

The story follows Sterling Cross, the most prolific time traveling, monster slayer in Wolvenheart, an organization dedicated to monitoring paranormal anomalies in the space-time continuum, led by the legendary Professor Van Helsing. After the group is infiltrated and decimated by a cabal of history's most infamous villains, led by the most notorious serial killer of the 16th century, Elizabeth Bathory, Sterling winds up trapped in an alternate reality where his only choice is to fight his way through time and change the course of history. For fans of Dr. Who, Castlevania, Penny Dreadful, and League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

Collecting the seven-issue run of Writer Mark London (Knights of the Golden Sun, Honor and Curse) and Alejandro Giraldo (Midnight Task Force) journey through space and time that you're not going to forget!

Over The Ropes Vol.1

Writer: Jay Sandlin

Artist: Antonello Cosentino

Colorist: Francesco Segala

Letterer: Justin Birch

In Shops: June 17, 2020

SRP: $14.99

Over the Ropes dives into sports entertainment's biggest era. A young high-flyer named Jason Lynn goes off-script in a match to win the world title and sets the southern territory on fire, performing as the face-painted wrestler, Phoenix. Jason's battles between the ropes are only

outperformed by his struggles outside the ring: First dates. Crooked promoters. Cage matches. Factions and families. No matter what problems smack him with a steel chair, Jason lives by his catchphrase: I. Will. Rise. Step Over the Ropes and into 1990s wrestling as artist Antonello Cosentino and writer Jan Sandlin (Hellfighter Quin) throw you into the ring in this five-issue collection.