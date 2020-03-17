Comic book writer/editor/retailer/publisher Mark Waid, in his role as publisher of Humanoids, and channelling a recent history as a rather comic store owner, issued the following statement;

A MESSAGE FROM MARK WAID

Retailing comics is already a tough way to live, we all know that. Now this, on top of that? As a storeowner myself, I have experienced first-hand the challenges and frustrations retailers endure, and I can only imagine the world-on-fire scenarios you're going through now. Please know that Humanoids is here to help.

We are busy preparing relief measures for our retail partners that we can put into place this week. Even now, we're reaching out directly to stores to assess their needs, but in the meantime, we are receptive to any and all ideas you might have, and we're actively listening. I encourage you to communicate with Pedro and Harley in our sales department if there's anything you need from us or want to propose; feel free to also contact me directly at mark.waid@humanoids.com if you prefer. Yes, that's how seriously we take this–I've just given you my easily spammable email address.

We really are all in this together. In the meantime, be well and stay safe.

Mark Waid

Publisher, Humanoids