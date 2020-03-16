If we're reading things correctly, Greg Daniels' (The Office, Space Force) new comedy series Upload for Amazon Prime Video makes the case that the future of your afterlife may depend on how strong your Wi-Fi signal is. At least that's the premise vibe were getting from the 10-episode series, which includes an ensemble cast fronted by The Flash alum Robbie Amell and Andy Allo (Pitch Perfect 3, The Hero) and a debut date of May 1 for the streaming service.

Upload is set in a future where humans are able to "upload" themselves into their preferred choice of afterlife. When Nathan (Amell) meets his early death, he is greeted by Nora (Allo) in his version of heaven. The series follows the two as Nathan grows accustomed to life away from his loved ones, and the alive Nora struggles to stay afloat working her job alongside Nathan in the afterlife.

Allo's Nora is a spirited modern girl with a rebellious streak. Juggling a sick dad and demanding job, Nora still finds ways to survive in big city NYC. Her bruised heart secretly yearns for romance in a world of transactional uber-tinder relationships – which you can see for yourself in the following official trailer:

In 2033, people who are near death can be "uploaded" into virtual reality hotels run by 6 tech firms. Cash-strapped Nora lives in Brooklyn and works customer service for the luxurious "Lakeview" digital afterlife. When L.A. party-boy/coder Nathan's self-driving car crashes, his high-maintenance girlfriend uploads him permanently into Nora's VR world. Upload is created by Greg Daniels (The Office).

Created by Daniels, the Parks and Recreation co-creator is writing, directing the pilot, and serving as series showrunner; and executive producing, alongside producing partner Howard Klein.

"Amazon is the perfect place to make Upload because of their strong creative team, and because it's a company that could actually one day host a digital afterlife. If I get in good with them, I'm hoping for a big discount on my first thousand years." – Greg Daniels