Hours after word came down that Netflix had halted production on the second season of Henry Cavill/Anya Chalotra/Freya Allan-starrer The Witcher for at least two weeks, we're learning that new cast member Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), as Nivellen has tested positive for coronavirus. The streaming service made The Witcher production crew aware via email, while promising a deep clean of the UK's Arborfield Studios sets.

Here's a look at the email, supplied to Deadline Hollywood by a source involved with production:

"We wanted to let everyone know that we learned today that a member of our production family has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently seeking medical care and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time. Out of respect for the individual's privacy, we will not be sharing the identity of the individual. We paused production prior to becoming aware of this, but as a further precaution we will be closing production offices and Arborfield immediately and arranging for deep cleaning and disinfection. This means no one will have access to production offices or Arborfield during that time. We are in the process of contacting those who were in close contact with the relevant individual. However, due to the nature of this production, it is recommended that crew and cast self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their temperature, and seek medical advice if they experience any symptoms. Please note that the World Health Organisation (WHO) states that the risk of catching COVID-19 from someone with no symptoms is very low. See here for the WHO's latest guidance. We advise all individuals to stay up to date with and follow their local government recommendations on COVID-19. Please feel free to contact our Line Producer and Production HR if you have any further questions or concerns. Additionally, we also want to remind everyone of your access to our Modern Health programme, which can be a helpful resource for those who may need assistance during this uncertain time. Through Modern Health, each of you can access up to 3 individual counselling sessions per calendar year covered by Netflix. Thank you for supporting each other throughout this time."

Hivju is currently in Norway with his family after getting the COVID-19 diagnosis:

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), as Nivellen, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

"The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season. Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we're excited to see these new stories come to life." – Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Showrunner/Executive Producer

Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will dirrect the 6th and 7th episodes.

The first season of Netflix's The Witcher also starred MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.

Deadline Hollywood (exclusive)