Shudder Offering 30-Day Free Trial Regardless of Coronavirus Quarantine Status

One streaming service taking advantage of the quarantine from the coronavirus outbreak is the horror-themed streamer Shudder. The SVOD service posted their latest promotion on Twitter. Instead of the typical seven-day free trial, Shutter is extending their trial to 30-days with the promo code "SHUTIN." The network also posted a still of Ben (Duane Jones) from Night of the Living Dead trying to reinforce his barricade.

Staying at home doesn't have to be boring. Try Shudder for free for 30 days with promo code: SHUTIN#ShudderShutIn pic.twitter.com/bAjjOldYiA — Shudder (@Shudder) March 16, 2020

Starting in 2016, the AMC-owner streamer touts hundreds of original titles and series. Originals that premiered in 2019 include Horror Noire, The Ranger, Deadtectives, Gwen, Belzebuth, the South Korean film The Wrath and the horror anthology Creepshow. Here are some of the titles followed by their synopsis.

The Ranger (2018)

Teen punks, on the run from the cops and hiding out in the woods, come up against the local authority. It's an unhinged park ranger with an axe to grind.

Deadtectives (2018)

DeadTectives follows a team of hapless paranormal investigators on a reality TV series. They go on a quest to Mexico's most haunted house in the pursuit of better ratings. However, when the true dark secrets of the mansion begin to reveal themselves, the hapless presenters quickly discover that this house is no hoax. With zero ghost-hunting skills (or really any other applicable skills) the team has to figure out how to bust the ghosts and escape the house with their lives.

Gwen (2018)

A folk tale set in the hills of Wales during the industrial revolution.

The Wrath (2018)

In the household of Lee Gyeong-jin, a high-ranking official of Joseon Kingdom, three sons die from an unidentified horror. A woman pregnant with a child of the third son soon learns of the evil spirit that haunts the house.

Belzebuth (2017)

After losing his family in an extremely tragic way, Detective Ritter must investigate a massacre at a school perpetrated by a student. What seemed like a pretty clear case becomes much more dense when a priest of the Vatican appears with another point of view.