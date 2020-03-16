Morgan Perry of Boom Studios, Helping You Find Comic Shops With Delivery & Curbside Pickup

As the United States joins the list of countries entering country-wide shutdowns of many businesses and more people staying indoors, many folks in the comic industry have been wondering how they can support their local comic shops while also practising social distancing. But Morgan Perry, Boom's direct market whisperer who Brian Hibbs named "my favorite retailer rep in the business", realized there was no list of stores worldwide that already offered services appropriate for this new normal and decided to do it herself. Here's a list of stores offering delivery, curbside pick up and other services appropriate for our COVID-19 world order:

First up (because they inspired this thread in the first place): @TheBigBang_ (Big Bang Comics) located in Dublin, Ireland. Here's their original tweet about post services: https://t.co/iF790E0Wn0 Just email them at info@bigbangcomics.ie! — AKA Morgan (@geauxta) March 13, 2020

If you're a comic shop owner, now would be a good time to let Morgan know what your shops offers to help customers trying to stay healthy so she can add your shop to her growing list of what will hopefully still be very busy shops in the weeks and months to come…