Morgan Perry of Boom Studios, Helping You Find Comic Shops With Delivery & Curbside Pickup

As the United States joins the list of countries entering country-wide shutdowns of many businesses and more people staying indoors, many folks in the comic industry have been wondering how they can support their local comic shops while also practising social distancing. But Morgan Perry, Boom's direct market whisperer who Brian Hibbs named "my favorite retailer rep in the business", realized there was no list of stores worldwide that already offered services appropriate for this new normal and decided to do it herself. Here's a list of stores offering delivery, curbside pick up and other services appropriate for our COVID-19 world order:
First up (because they inspired this thread in the first place): @TheBigBang_ (Big Bang Comics) located in Dublin, Ireland. Here's their original tweet about post services: https://t.co/iF790E0Wn0
Just email them at info@bigbangcomics.ie!
— AKA Morgan (@geauxta) March 13, 2020
If you're a comic shop owner, now would be a good time to let Morgan know what your shops offers to help customers trying to stay healthy so she can add your shop to her growing list of what will hopefully still be very busy shops in the weeks and months to come…
Just email them at info@bigbangcomics.ie!.@stateofcomics (State of Comics) in Plymouth, MI
Store website: stateofcomics.com. They have services for pre-orders as well as comics currently in their inventory.
They are also on FB:.@Bamfcomics (BAMF Comics & Coffee) in Maitland, FL. They will be starting a delivery service to subscribers for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Website:MY HOME STORE @Earth_2_Comics in Los Angeles, Ca (2 physical locations in Sherman Oaks and Northridge)
They are offering mail order. Please visit heir Facebook Page:
, message, or call!.@EscapePodComics in Huntington, NY.
They are implementing an updated system of delivery, but they have always offered customers the option to receive their comics and books via post. They are working on updated personalized services on their website: escapepodcomics.comTHIRD EYE COMICS @thirdeyecomics (3 locations – Annapolis & California, MD | Richmond, VA) offering SAME DAY flat rate shipping of $5 on every order!
Email steve@thirdeyecomics.com for non-new releases or items you don't see online shop.thirdeyecomics.com/newcomics/Comics Conspiracy @comicsconstore in Sunnyvale, CA. They are on ComicHUB so mail order is a huge part of their business already.
FB:
Heads up, they are in the middle of store inventory so their site is currently empty & will be back in 48 hours.Arkham Comics & Games @Arkhamcomix in Pearland, TX!
Offering mail services for comics & other merchandise!
Web:
FB:Secret Headquarters @theSHQ in Los Angeles, CA
Offering mail order services!!
Web:
IG:
FB:Alter Ego Comics @AlterEgoComics in Lima, OH!
Offering mail order services!
FB:Vault of Midnight (@VaultOfMidnight) in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, and Detroit, MI!
Offering mail order to anyone wanting comic deliveries!
Web:
FB:Illusive Comics & Games @IllusiveComics in Santa Clara, CA
They are offering temporary delivery services in the 10 mile vicinity in addition to mail-delivery services:
Subscriber link:
FB:AOD Collectables @AODCOLLECTABLES in Canada is offering mail services as well:
Ebay Shop: ebay.ca/str/aodcollect…
FB:The Dragon @dragonguelph in Ontario, Canada (3 locations in Guelph & Milton) will be offering delivery, mail order, and curbside pick-up for customers!
FB:
FB:
FB:The Comics Place (@TheComicsPlace) in Bellingham, WA is offering mail delivery to anywhere in the US and free personal delivery within the city of Bellingham, WA.Collector's Paradise @cparadize_noho
in Los Angeles, CA (3 Locations: Pasadena, Winnetka, & North Hollywood) offers worldwide mail order for comics. They're about to offer curb-side pickup & are looking into local delivery options!
Web: comicsandcards.netNeighborhood Comics @nbrhdcomics in Savannah, GA!
They offer mail services and are a ComicHub retailer so you can place orders online for what's in store and place pre-orders & maintain your subscription!
FB:THIS JUST IN FROM CAPE & COWL COMICS @capecowlcomics in OAKLAND, CA!
THIS JUST IN FROM CAPE & COWL COMICS @capecowlcomics in OAKLAND, CA!

What you see here, folks, is a gen-u-ine company vehicle! We haven't measured, but we're pretty sure it can carry like a bazillion comics. So we're going to put it out there and offer free delivery on most orders if you want or need to stay home during these super weird times
They are offering mail services to customers! Full details on their Facebook page as well as their preferred contact information!!MaximuM Comics @MaximuMComics in Las Vegas, NV!
Customers who wish to setup a subscription can have items mailed to them! maximumcomics.comColiseum of Comics @ColiseumofComic (multiple locations in FL) put together a thread and info on how to order from them & get your comics delivered!!
Coliseum of Comics @ColiseumofComic (multiple locations in FL) put together a thread and info on how to order from them & get your comics delivered!!

Is the "Local" missing from your Friendly Local Comic Shop? Coliseum of Comics delivers! We offer subscriptions through our warehouse and one-of-a-kind and hard-to-find items on our on-line and eBay stores!http://coliseumofcomics.com/subscriptions/subscription-service/ …https://ebay.com/str/coliseumofcomicswarehouse …https://shop.coliseumofcomics.com
More info here:*Zeppelin Comics!! (Sorry about that, Natasha!)The Collective: A Comic and Game Community in Altamonte Springs, FL (@CollectiveCCG) offers mail order services and says they would be able to help anyone in need of comics.
FB:
Subscription Service: thecollectivecomics.com/subscriptionHappy Harbor Comics in Edmonton, Alberta (@HHComics) offers mail order to customers throughout Canada and some in the US. They are in the process of offering additional delivery services as well so stay tuned!Black Dog Comics (@Blackdog_Berlin) in Germany offers a mail delivery service & can ship comics throughout Europe from their shop in Berlin.
They're still open, but that may change depending on the current situation!!
Web: blackdog.de
FB:Famous Faces Funnies Comics in West Melbourne, FL (@FFFComics) will ship comics within the continental US. In addition to new releases, they have 400 boxes of back issues plus thousands of graphic novels!
FB:
.You heard it from the source @ArcaneComics
Adding @VariantEDmonton!! Danica responded below in the thread too so I'm keeping track of all retailer responses this way!

My shop, @VariantEDmonton, ships all over Canada and has in-city delivery service. Thanks for compiling this list!
My shop, @VariantEDmonton, ships all over Canada and has in-city delivery service. Thanks for compiling this list!See Danica's other TweetsJust a heads up, I do need verification from the shop that they offer the services. Last thing I want is to spread misinformation.
Just a heads up, I do need verification from the shop that they offer the services. Last thing I want is to spread misinformation.
I'll be checking sources online for customers additions as well!! 💙💙💙Adding Gotham Underground Comics Shop @GUcomicshop (Ramsey, NJ) to the list!!! They are offering shipping and curbside pick up!
The Beguiling @TheBeguiling (Toronto, Canada) is offering alternate ways, including shipping and curbside pickup. If you need another solution to get your books, just give them a call!

We're introducing some alternate ways to shop with us outlined in the image below! Would you prefer some other way? We can probably do that too! Talk to us and we'll do what we can to make sure you're stocked up with good reading material!
G-Mart Comics @gmartcomics (Chicago & Champaign, IL) offers online services and shipping to all customers! Their website and phone number are in the linked tweet if you would like to get in contact!

For new followers: We offer online services and shipping! 35% off all advance new comic pre-orders, and we offer over 200,000 back issues in our archives! For more details, visit http://g-mart.com or call (773) 384-0400. Save money! Read comics!
Website: page45.com/index.htmlThings from Another World has an online shop and ships direct. I am not sure if their brick & mortar locations are shipping to subscribers.
Website:Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore @3rdPlanetOnline (Houston, TX) is offering the option of shipping pulls directly for an additional shipping cost. They're open normal business hours and offering 20% off trades & GNs rn!
Facebook:Alternate Worlds @AlternateWorldz (Bayswater, Melbourne, Australia) offer shipping directly to their customers! Check them out online. You can inquire about shipping rates via the FAQ tab in the top right corner of their homepage!
Website: alternateworlds.com.auKings Comics @KingsComicsAU (Sydney, Australia) offers world-wide shipping! Check their FAQ for information about shipment days and International Post.
Website:Comics Etc @Comicsetc (Brisbane, Australia) has an online store and can ship orders.
Web: comicsetc.com.au
Shipping FAQ: comicsetc.com.au/pages/shipping…Fenix Comics @FenixComixUSA (Peculiar, MO) offers online subscriptions through Pull Box as well as fulfillment for Mail-Order subscriptions. Please check out their info below:
Web:
Subscription & Mail-Order Information: fenixcomix.com/shop/pullbox/Sterling Silver Comics @SterSilvComics (Camarillo, CA) offers mail order service for customers!Jetpack Comics @JetpackComics (Rochester, NH) is offering local (as well as nation) mail delivery plus curb side pick-up.
Drop them an email: jetpackcomics@gmail.com
FB:East Side Mags @eastsidemags (Montclair, NJ) posted on their FB (see pinned post) and Instagram that they are offering curb side pick-up and shipping!
FB:
IG:Fantom Comics @FantomComics in Washington, DC is offering mail-ordering and curb side pick-up! Here's all their info:
Web:
FB:Arcadian Comics @ArcadianComics (Newport, KY) plans to stay open Wednesdays & Saturdays, offer local deliveries, & possible mail orders. Stay tuned!
Web: arcadiancomics.com
FB:Castle Perilous Games & Books @castleperilous (Carbondale, IL) posted on their blog, offering curbside pick-up and delivery of purchases $50 or more w/in 15 miles of Carbonsale!
Blog: thecastlesramparts.blogspot.com/2020/03/respon…
Web:Space Cadets Collection Collection @commanderking (Oak Ridge North, TX) offers shipping & have just added a porch delivery option for local customers!
Web:
FB:Fanboy Collectibles and Comics (Macon, GA) is now offering shipping services to their customers!
FB:
IG:UPDATE:
(1/2): MaximuM Comics just announced they are doing delivery and curb side pickup for customers. Simply call, they'll get your order ready.
Delivery w/in a 10mi radius of the shop ($5 fee | no minimums). Deliveries made next business day 9-6.UPDATE
(2/2): Curb side pick-up: call ahead & they'll get your books read. Call when out front & they'll run them out to you!
Ft. Apache Southwest: 702-367-0755
Henderson: 702-242-6642
Centennial Center: 702-722-6642Njoy Comics & Games @poohbear151 (Northridge, CA) offers worldwide shipping, curb side delivery, & looking into local drop off! Around the corner from CSUN (heads up, students!)
Web: njoy.us
FB:Planet Comics @planetcomics (Anderson, SC) announced local delivery last week!
Web: planetcomicsdirect.com
IG:Richmond Comix @richmondcomix (Midlothian, VA) is offering shipping, curb side pick-up, and local delivery services!
FB:Floating World Comics @floating_world (Portland, OR) is offering flat rate mail shipping ($3) as well as FREE curb side pickup or local delivery. Link to their original tweet below!
Floating World Comics @floating_world (Portland, OR) is offering flat rate mail shipping ($3) as well as FREE curb side pickup or local delivery. Link to their original tweet below!

Time to Stay Home and Read Comics. Order anything in our shop, have your subscription box delivered. Low flat media mail rate or free curbside pickup. #stayhomereadcomicshttps://floatingworldcomics.com/shop/comic-books/stay-home-read-comics …
Web:
FB:Comics Adventure @ComxAdventure (Milwaukie, OR) if offering curb side pick-up, and they may start offering shipping soon so stay tuned!
FB:Green Brain Comics @GreenBrainCMX (Dearborn, MI) is offering curb side pickup for paid orders (they're on ComicHub) as well as mail delivery.
Info: bit.ly/2QleCuT
Web:
FB:The Comic Book Shop @ComicBookShopDE (Wilmington, DE) is a ComicHub shop, and they are working with their customers, offering mail delivery. Please call or message for details!
FB:Rad Raptor Comics (Adrian, MI) is offering free shipping on any order $20 or more. Please message or call the shop for details. Their FB's first post has all the details:
FB:Infinite Realities @ComicsRealities (Tucker, GA) is offering curb side pick-up and shipping to customers!
FB:
Infinite Realities @ComicsRealities (Tucker, GA) is offering curb side pick-up and shipping to customers!

FB:
Web:Comic book store in Tucker, GA | Comic book store Near Me | Infinite Realities – Comics, Games, & MoreAre you looking for a comic book store near me? Infinite Realities – Comics, Games, & More has comics, board games, and more. Click here to get directions to our store!https://www.infiniterealitiescomicstucker.com/
FB:
Website: hallofjusticecomics.com?