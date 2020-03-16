Hot Toys Shows off New Collectibles at DC All Stars Event in Tokyo 

Hot Toys is preparing for and a new event that will take place between March 18th and May 10th. They happened to share some upcoming pictures of the events and we even get to see some upcoming Hot Toys figures. The event is called DC All Stars which is inspired by the DC films like Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984. From original costumes from the movies to upcoming Hot Toys figures this event has it all. Collectibles is what we do here so it was nice to see a glimpse at some upcoming figures like the Golden Armor Wonder Woman that is just packing on detail. This design has been used quite often to promote the film but Hot Toys does it right! We also see a new Batman is on its way from Batman Forever and Harley Quinn from the Arkham Asylum series too. Wonder Woman will also be getting a new model from her 1984 film too that is brightly colored and packed with detail.

Check out all of the glory from the upcoming event below and check out the current pre-orders of Hot Toys figure here.

DC ALL STARS @ HOT TOYS JAPAN

Meet your favorite DC Super Heroes and Super Villains in DC ALL STARS event presented by Hot Toys in Tokyo!

Get an up-close look at the incredibly detailed collectibles inspired by DC productions, include Hot Toys' firstly unveiled prototypes of 1/6th scale Wonder Woman (Golden Armor Version) collectible figure from the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984, 1/6th scale Batman figure from Batman Forever, 1/6th scale Harley Quinn figure from Batman: Arkham Knight and more.

Enjoy a behind-the-scenes opportunity to view the original costume from movies such as the latest release Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984, and the critically acclaimed Joker, but don't miss out on a rare photo chance that can capture Harley Quinn's room décor and her pet companion "Bruce" in the hyper realistic setting.

The event allows fans to make purchase of the exclusive 1/6th scale Batman (Prestige Edition) Collectible Figure; pre-order 1/6th scale Batgirl Collectible Figure, and the Special Edition of 1/6th scale Harley Quinn Collectible Figure with bonus accessory. Remember to pick up the stylish Cosbaby and other DC movie premiums on the spot as well.

Check out the photos featuring Hot Toys' awesome event gathering the fans of DC Universe!

Tokyo, Japan – "DC ALL STARS" presented by Hot Toys

Date: March 18 – May 10, 2020

Venue: Toy Sapiens, G Bldg 1st Floor, Jingumae 3-30-12, Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo 150-0001, Japan.

Opening Hours: 11am – 7pm (Last entry at 6:30pm)