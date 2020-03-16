Funko Announces Their Newest Pop Music Figure: Shawn Mendes 

Funko is continuing to increase its Pop Music line up with its newest Pop Vinyl, Shawn Mendes. The best part of the Pop Music line is you don't have to be a fan of Funko Pops to get behind them. It gives music fans can add a little extra flavor to their office space or home with these collectibles. This time There's Nothing Holding Me Back from getting this Shawn Mendes Pop for my own Funko Pop collection. I love all the little details that they added to this figure from his tattoos to the design of the guitar. You can tell that Funko is getting better and better at the little things with these vinyl figures and I really appreciate that. In all honestly, the modern age of music is another untouched market for collectibles from new modern pop artists like Charlie Puth and Camilla Cabello. You could really bring in the modern generations into the world of collectibles and hell have Mercy on my collection when this happens.

Pre-orders for the Shawn Mendes Funko Pop are already live and you won't have to get Lost in Japan to find him as links are located here. I can feel it In My Blood that more musicians will be coming out of the woodwork sooner or later and this is one figure fans will not want to miss.

Coming soon: Pop! Rocks – Shawn Mendes