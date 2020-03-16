Fantagraphics In Fourth Place in February 2020 Marketshare-Per-Capita chart

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's Monthly 'Per Capita' List. The usual comics industry marketshare shows how much share of the overall market a comics publisher has. But the Per Capita list takes that figure and divides it by the number of new titles they publish in that month. We've already looked at publisher marketshare in the North American direct market of comic book shops for February 2020.

But if you divide the marketshare by the number of individual titles published that month, you get a very different picture. Marvel still tops DC – but nowhere near as much. Some pricey but high-performing archive collections such as the Pogo strips boost Fantagraphics' performance to fourth, but Boom, IDW, Aftershock and Dark Horse squeeze out Dynamite which outperformed them all last month.

PublisherDollar Marketshare Per Capita x1000Retail Marketshare Per Capita x1000
MARVEL COMICS301340
DC COMICS223232
IMAGE COMICS 128115
FANTAGRAPHICS10713
BOOM! STUDIOS103106
IDW9183
AFTERSHOCK8366
DARK HORSE79105
DYNAMITE6461
VIZ MEDIA5661
VALIANT5554
ONI PRESS5445
TITAN COMICS4335
ZENESCOPE4048
VAULT3437
ACTION LAB3329
ARCHIE COMICS3029
YEN PRESS238
