Fantagraphics In Fourth Place in February 2020 Marketshare-Per-Capita chart

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's Monthly 'Per Capita' List. The usual comics industry marketshare shows how much share of the overall market a comics publisher has. But the Per Capita list takes that figure and divides it by the number of new titles they publish in that month. We've already looked at publisher marketshare in the North American direct market of comic book shops for February 2020.

But if you divide the marketshare by the number of individual titles published that month, you get a very different picture. Marvel still tops DC – but nowhere near as much. Some pricey but high-performing archive collections such as the Pogo strips boost Fantagraphics' performance to fourth, but Boom, IDW, Aftershock and Dark Horse squeeze out Dynamite which outperformed them all last month.

Publisher Dollar Marketshare Per Capita x1000 Retail Marketshare Per Capita x1000 MARVEL COMICS 301 340 DC COMICS 223 232 IMAGE COMICS 128 115 FANTAGRAPHICS 107 13 BOOM! STUDIOS 103 106 IDW 91 83 AFTERSHOCK 83 66 DARK HORSE 79 105 DYNAMITE 64 61 VIZ MEDIA 56 61 VALIANT 55 54 ONI PRESS 54 45 TITAN COMICS 43 35 ZENESCOPE 40 48 VAULT 34 37 ACTION LAB 33 29 ARCHIE COMICS 30 29 YEN PRESS 23 8

