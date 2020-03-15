"Star Trek" United Space Ships Come to Life with Eaglemoss

Star Trek has easily opened our minds and imaginations of what it would be like if space travel existed. The show has expanded over many generations but no matter what generation you talk to they know the U.S.S Enterprise. This iconic ship has been the center of most Star Trek adventures and Eaglemoss knows that. They have brought not only the Enterprise but other United Space Ship to life like the U.S.S Excelsior and U.S.S. Reliant. Each ship features high amounts of detail and has been carefully brought to life with high quality materials. Each Star Trek Eaglemoss model ship comes with a collectors magazine that shows behind the scenes of the ship and a making-of from their retrospective film. Each ship comes with a $74.95 price tag and is all set to come out between April and June 2020. Pre-orders for all of them and more Star Trek ships are located here.

Into the great unknown.

U.S.S. Excelsior (XL Edition)

The U.S.S. Excelsior NX-2000 first appeared in the 1984 movie Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. This starship was the prototype for the Excelsior-class, a new design of starship that was built to replace the aging Constitution-class ships, like the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701. Its primary role was to act as a deep space explorer. The XL Edition of the U.S.S. Excelsior starship makes a fitting piece for any Star Trek fan's collection. This U.S.S. Excelsior XL Edition has been carefully recreated in die-cast, high-quality ABS materials with a length measuring approximately 10 inches long and it comes with a special collector stand so that you can display it the way you want. Inside the accompanying exclusive collector's magazine, find out about the making of Star Trek and filming the U.S.S. Excelsior.

U.S.S. Enterprise (XL Edition)

The starship U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 is back! The new Enterprise on Star Trek: Discovery is, in theory, the old U.S.S. Enterprise from the old Seventies technical manuals. Though its new design doesn't alter the old ship as much as perhaps the J.J. Abrams films did, it still has some modern flourishes. The designs sit somewhere between the classic feature film version of the Enterprise, the Sixties ship, and the blue-color aesthetic of Discovery has established.

This XL Edition of the U.S.S Enterprise NCC-1701 has been carefully recreated in die-cast, high-quality ABS materials measuring approximately 10 inches long and it comes with a special collector's stand so that you can display it the way you want. Inside the accompanying exclusive collector's magazine, find out about the making of Star Trek: Discovery and filming the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701.

U.S.S. Reliant (Oversized Edition)

The Miranda-class vessels, such as the U.S.S. Reliant, were used primarily for science or supply assignments rather than extended exploration missions. As such, they were equipped with a host of scientific scanners. This XL Edition of the U.S.S. Reliant has been carefully recreated in die-cast and high-quality ABS materials. It measures approximately 8.5 inches long and come's with a special collectors stand. Inside the accompanying exclusive collector's magazine, it features product artwork and highlights the ship's history and design.