"Star Trek" Alien Ships From Eaglemoss Have Landed

The U.S.S. Enterprise is not the only popular ship in the Star Trek universe and Eaglemoss is here to prove that. We have already seen a couple of new United Space Ships get their own models from Eaglemoss but this time its time for some alien ships. There are three new ships getting models and each one is packed with detail! Each ship is built off die cast materials and as carefully recreated to give Star Trek fans the perfect collectible. Just like the U.S.S models these are all priced at $74.95 and are set to release between April and June 2020. Pre-orders for these and more are already live and you can find them located here.

Even Space has enemies.

Runabout (Orinoco)

The Runabout starship one of Starfleet's versatile Danube-Class vessels that entered service in the late 24th century. The die-cast model ship of the Runabout starship was used for different types of purposes, equipped with restricted weapons and drive systems, as seen in Deep Space Nine. This fantastic ship was designed by concept designer Joseph Hodges and took him nine weeks to complete. The XL Edition of the Runabout starship makes a fitting piece for any Star Trek fan's collection. This XL Edition of the Runabout has been carefully recreated in die-cast, high-quality ABS materials with a length measuring approximately 8.5 inches long and it comes with a special collector stand so that you can display it the way you want. Inside the accompanying exclusive collector's magazine, find out about the making of Star Trek and filming the Runabout.

Son'a Flagship

The Son'a Flagship was a medium-sized starship utilized during the late-24th century. It is heavily shielded and fitted with tractor beams. John Eaves' design of the starship was inspired by the shapes of a horseshoe and a piano. Initially designed to fly with the forks forward, the final model was turned around by the visual effects team

Romulan Warbird

The next Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection XL ship is the Romulan Warbird, a D'Deridex-class starship class that made up the bulk of the Romulan Fleet in the 24th century.

The Romulan Warbird was a primary battle cruiser of the Romulan Star Empire during the latter half of the 24th century. It first appeared in the episode of The Next Generation "The Neutral Zone" signaling the end of Romulan isolation. The Romulan Warbird was one of the most critical things Andrew Probert designed during TNG' s first season, where he gave STAR TREK an entirely new look.

This fantastic model of the Romulan Warbird has been painstakingly recreated in die-cast with extraordinary attention to detail capturing the cruiser's horizontally split "shell" hull design with a long "neck" and "tail". The split wings are connected by the warp nacelles at either side, in a beautiful emerald green color.