Find Me Somebody To Punch – Preview Of The New Spider-Woman #1 From Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Karla Pacheco was to be the new writer of Dynamite's Bettie Page comic book. But before that, she will be joining Pere Perez launching a new Spider-Woman comic book from Marvel. And from this cover by Junggeun Yoon, Jessica Drew has certainly lost the baby weight.

Here's a little preview of the first issue.

SPIDER-WOMAN #1 YOON CLASSIC CVR

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

SPIDER-WOMAN IS BACK, AND PULLING NO PUNCHES!

Jessica Drew hasn't been feeling like herself lately (she's not a Skrull, we promise). When the angry, irritable, and unwell Spider-Woman takes a simple security gig to help get back on her feet, she finds herself besieged by unknown forces out to destroy everything around her. What's wrong with Jessica? Just how DID she get this job? And who are these violent lunatics who keep trying to blow her up? WHO CARES? Does Spider-Woman have someone to punch? THAT'S ALL THAT MATTERS.

An explosive new series that pushes Spider-Woman into new heights of action and adventure from the mad minds of Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez, this is the Spider-Woman book you've been waiting for! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 18, 2020 SRP: $4.99

Kicking will do just as well…