New "Destiny 2" Updates Erased Years Of Progress For Players

If you think just because Bungie is no longer working with Activision that Destiny 2 is free of problems, guess again as a new update caused more headaches. The company released an update without any warning to the community that essentially updated the stat tracking function on emblems. Basically, they were trying to make it easier for players to track their progress with a better menu. However, the drawback that no one saw coming until they looked at their stats is that it completely erased progress and achievements from players who had taken on some of the toughest challenges in the game. The community was enraged and showed their distaste on Reddit. The devs followed it up with an explanation in their weekly blog.

When designing this system, our overall goal is to provide players more ways and options to show off their accomplishments. Our first selection of stats were determined by prioritizing stats that represented a skill that could be improved week-over-week or Season-over-Season and be an accomplishment that players would want to display that was meaningful to other players. Because of that, some stats that couldn't be completed or improved any longer weren't included. We believe in these requirements in principle, but strictly applying them retroactively unfairly removed your ability to show off accomplishments that you could flaunt in Seasons prior. It was a change made with good intention, but was the wrong way to roll out a new system. We've identified some stats that can be added back in a future patch, and wanted to share them with you. We are currently planning to add these stat trackers back in an update later in the Season.

If we were a dev working on Destiny 2 right now, we'd be looking for a way to either reinstate those achievements or open them back up for people to do immediately. Especially since we all seem to have extra time on our hands during the coronavirus outbreak. We'll see if the company makes any more changes to restore those to the players or at least gives them a chance to get them back.