Over the past week, the nations's shifted into shutdown mode in response to the coronavirus pandemic: school closures, work-from-home initiatives implemented, and production on hundreds of shows, films, and performances shuttered until further notice. Beyond the basic loss of content for viewers, it's the financial punch-to-the-gut that's going to be the most alarming over the next several months – from the studios and actors to the production crew, PR people, and even people like us who cover entertainment for a living. It's something Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mythic Quest) has been thinking a lot about – and he has an idea he wants to float out there to the industry.

Taking to social media over the weekend, McElhenney laid out over a series of tweets the realities that shows will be facing – both short-term and long-term. Making a strong argument as to why people should still get paid during the shutdowns, the Always Sunny star shared what the current gameplan is for getting Mythic Quest back into production while urging all studios and executives to get on the same page, coordinate a common plan, and be willing to sacrifice a little for not just the "greater good" of the industry – but for its survival.

Here's a look at McElhenney's opening tweet, followed by his entire proposal:

"Here is what the most powerful people in our industry can do to help those in our community who need it most: Convince the studios to continue paying people during the shut-downs. This is a very complicated issue. First off…… The studios who have not committed to continuing payroll are NOT evil. There are many factors that have to be reconciled and it's easy to be on one side of things and make judgments. The truth is that continued payment for an indefinite period is untenable, but… Recognizing that this won't be over in two weeks, a month, three months — we're all going to have to, at some point decide what a responsible return to work will look like. This is what we came up with. Hope it helps… Mythic Quest is going down for two weeks. Hopefully that slows the curve of this thing and buys the healthcare system some time. Then, barring major developments we will create a protocol of medical clearance for each and every person to return. Including… Medics doing exams on everyone before return and then remaining on set for continued vigilance. The sets will be properly sterilized in accordance with CDC guidelines and we'll all be keeping up with basic common sense measures… …Make no mistake, this is not ideal. A complete quarantine of a few months would be best. But that's not going to happen without a total restructuring of life as we know it. So, taking ALL of that into account,2 weeks seems right. This would be a major hit to the studios and… … the producers. But so many of us have profited and benefitted from this system in astronomical ways. It is times like this when we all have to make sacrifices. Especially for those who helped us to profit and benefit. The upsides here aren't just… …for those getting their checks. Thousands are living week to week which means that they will be forced to seek employment. Which means they'll be out in the world, putting others at risk. And who can blame them? They need to provide for themselves and their families. I am close with many people in positions of authority that can actually make this happen,but it's a reality that they're in a competitive market. If they make the decision to take the hit, they have to answer to their bosses who have bosses who answer to shareholders. Not easy. This only really works if EVERYBODY makes the commitment to help. Just shutting down without a plan is not an option. I am so fortunate that I am in a position to help. I wouldn't be here without the support of an entire community. No one in my position is. So… To my fellow Hollywood types — I'm sure you've been consumed by this already and have probably enacted some kind of plan to protect your teams. But if not, it's time. If you'd like to discuss in further detail, slide on into my DMs."

