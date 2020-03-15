Image Comics Address Coronavirus Fears

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported on how Image Comics was one of the first comic book publishers to switch to work-from-home for its staff, in light of current fears over the spread of the coronavirus. The publisher issued the following statements to readers, retailers and creators.

Image Comics values the creative freedom that comes with creator-owned storytelling and the unique relationship we share with the comics community in bringing important, bestselling, award-winning stories to the masses. As such, we are committed to the health and safety of our creators, business partners, employees, and fans.

Image Comics seeks to promote and elevate some of the best comics in the industry and share with everyone these special books that inspire and entertain. As a part of this, Image must encourage a healthy environment for the safety of everyone.

As the situation surrounding the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) evolves we are monitoring and following official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), health officials, and industry partners to ensure the highest standard of health possible.

Here are a few things we have done:

Relayed important information regarding the outbreak status, as well as prevention, to employees

Restricted all travel for employees for the next month

Communicated with our distributor, our business partners, printers, vendors, and retailers on how the outbreak is impacting operations and how we can help support their efforts & alleviate any financial strain

Implemented a work-from-home requirement for all employees until further notice ​

As of 4 pm Pacific, March 13, 2020, we can report that there have been no meaningful disruptions to our regular day-to-day operations.

Here are few additional things you can do:

Follow your local comic shop on social media/subscribe to their newsletter to stay informed of their individual business' updates including: shop hours, events, and cleaning policy

Purchase your pull-list reserves from your local comic shop

Inquire with your local comic shop about their mail-delivery subscription services

Stand with us in supporting the comics medium as a whole by supporting the local retailers and the creators whose work is limitless and has the ability to transport us anywhere in the world—and beyond—from the comfort and safety of our homes

Wash your hands & stay safe everyone!