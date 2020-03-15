Funko Emerald City Comic Con: Our Top 5 Pop Picks

Funko just had their Emerald City Comic Con convention replacement, the Funko Virtual Con. The event was a success and of course, there were exclusive figures. There were both convention and shared exclusives that fans were dying to get their hands on. So we here at Bleeding Cool have picked out our top 5 Funko Pops to come out of the convention. We will be covering both shared exclusive figures that fans can still get in stores and some of the sold out convention only Pops too.

The Gelatinous Cube is first on our list as it a unique design for all fans. We actually did a review of the figure and you can find that here. It's a great Funko Pop for this green themed convention. It comes in a slightly bigger box but the figure itself is something unique and special that any Dungeons & Dragons fans should defiantly own. You can find your own Gelatinous Cube at local GameStops and here.

Next up is the severed armed Thanos! This was another figure already got our hands on and you can find that review here. Thanos from Avengers: Endgame is something unique that Funko brought to the table that any Marvel fan should add. It does give us a new style of mold for Thanos and even has an arm that can be attached and detached which is pretty awesome. You can find him online still and located here.

Slime He-Man was another one of our favorite figures that Funko released for ECCC. It stays true to the Emerald City green colored theme and brings a fan favorite variant figure to life. This glow in the dark figure is perfect for any Masters of the Universe fans old and new. These were also shared with GameStops and should be still available and also here.

Funko Soda is a new collectible that Funko has brought to markets. We have already done a couple reviews on them already and we even have found a Chase already! ECCC brought us four new Funko Soda figures that are convention exclusives. We got a Green Batman, Green Huckleberry Hound, and two special Scott Pilgrim Sodas. Each one has the ability to obtain a chase variant which only makes it more special. The Scott Pilgrim figures are still up on Funko Shop and you can find them here.

Our last Emerald City Comic Con exclusive figures that are on your list is the Funko HQ POP Town. The Pop Town isn't fairly new but there isn't a lot of there at the moment. Funko dropped a special one as a convention exclusive that features the amazing HQ. Freddy Funko with some shopping bags is also included and makes a great exclusive figure for a great store. These have already sold out across the board but you might be able to find them from their markets for a little higher price than normal.

Every convention has its ups and downs and this time we really saw some A-game material. From a lot of green variants to a nice set of unique figures, this con was a nice addition to any fans hunt.