'The Last Blockbuster': Trailer For Video Store Chain Documentary Debuts

The Last Blockbuster, a "feature length documentary film about the rise and fall of Blockbuster Video and how one small town store managed to outlast a corporate giant." has debuted its full trailer. As someone who worked at a video store in high school, this one is going to tug at my heart strings. The film was funded on Kickstarter in 2018 and has ridden a wave of publicity since, including a fun time with John Oliver. Watch the trailer for the Blockbuster doc down below, along with some quotes from the filmmakers.

"It started last year, and there were still a dozen or so Blockbuster locations left," director Taylor Morden told me when the film was in production in 2018. "We started filming this thing and I thought, 'It's a cool story, there's not many of these stores left, and we'll maybe start watching as one by one they start closing.' And that did happen and then it got sprung on us that the one here in Bend, Orgeon, where we live, is going to be the very last one left, and that gave us a sense of urgency and a renewed sense that this was going to be a great story. Yeah, we were already working on it, but the story has changed since then."

"Once you meet the people and you find who the characters are, you have to explore that," Morden said. "We thought maybe it was going to be just about this one store, but then you meet interesting people. We just talked to the man who owned the Alaska stores which closed just before this one, and he's such a character we just had to include him."

"I remember sitting there and saying, so many people have worked at Blockbuster, some of them must be hilarious, interesting, famous, whatever," added Kamm.

First seen on Comic Book