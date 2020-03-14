The past 24 hours were a real mixed bag for The CW's Supernatural. On one hand, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack (Alexander Calvert) are set to return this Monday for a final run of episodes that includes a number of returning faces. On the other hand, no one's sure exactly when those final episodes will air – with the coronavirus pandemic shuting down production on Supernatural and a ton of other shows.

But we're not going to dwell on the latter right now, and instead focus on the former with the following sneal preview for next episode "Galaxy Brain". In the following clip, Sam has some serious concerns about Jack being the "weapon" they needs – aside from the deal with Billie (Lisa Berry) and the eating of angels' hearts, it's the matter of where Jack's mind is truly at…

"Supernatural" season 15, episode 12 "Galaxy Brain": KIM RHODES RETURNS AS SHERIFF JODY MILLS – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) respond to a frantic call and together along with Castiel (Misha Collins), Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Jody (guest star Kim Rhodes), assist in an extraordinary and heartbreaking rescue. Billie (guest star Lisa Berry) surprises everyone with a visit to the bunker. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode, with story by Meredith Glynn and Robert Berens, and teleplay by Robert Berens.

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019, Padalecki and Ackles did their part to get viewers through the stages of the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio.

Check out the moment for yourselves below, starting around the 28:35 mark:

"It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'" – Jensen Ackles

Here's a look back at the original Instagram announcement from Padalecki, Ackles, and Misha Collins; followed by a personal post from Collins:

View this post on Instagram The rest of the vid. #spnfamily for life. A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Mar 22, 2019 at 1:38pm PDT

View this post on Instagram In 2008, my life changed forever… A post shared by Misha Collins (@misha) on Mar 29, 2019 at 10:19am PDT

Supernatural executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb shared their thoughts on the decision:

"Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We'd like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve."

The CW's Supernatural stars Padalecki as Sam Winchester, Ackles as Dean Winchester, Collins as Castiel, Mark Pellegrino as Nick, and Alexander Calvert as Jack. Executive producers include Singer, Dabb, Phil Sgriccia, Jeremy Carver, Ross-Leming, Buckner, and Berens.