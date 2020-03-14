SCOOP: Why Was DC Comics' Generation Two: Age of the Metahuman Not in June 2020 Solicitations? The Changing 5G…

Despite being announced as a monthly series of one-shots, the second volume Generation Two: Age of the Metahuman was not included in DC Comics' June 2020 solicitations. Some divined from this that a) the Generation one-shots were being dropped and b) so was 5G. Well… not entirely. But there are changes.

Intended to be published on May 27th, Generation One: Age Of Mysteries was solicited as being the first of five 48-page prestige format one-shots, followed monthly by; Generation Two: Age of the Metahuman, Generation Three: Age of Crisis, Generation Four: Age of Rebirth and Generation Five: Age of Tomorrow. They will also follow the Free Comic Book Day title Generation Zero: Gods Among Us, in stores on Free Comic Book Day, May 2nd, 2020.

Bleeding Cool has been asking around and, from very senior sources, was told that Generation Two hasn't been cancelled but delayed so that 'tweaks' can be made. It is possible that Generation One, solicited for May may be also delayed for similar tweaking.

The Generation one-shots were originally intended to lay out the new DC Timeline and lead into 5G or Generation Five, a remaking of the DC Universe, spearheaded and sold into Warner Bros by the former publisher Dan DiDio. But as Bleeding Cool has reported, all those plans are now up in the air and there is a lot of rewriting going on.

Generation One: Age Of Mysteries by Andy Schmidt and Doug Mahnke will take place in the First Generation of the DC Universe, which begins with the emergence of Wonder Woman during World War II, and represents the Golden Age of Comics.

The volumes will all feature a storyline written by Brian Bendis, Dan Jurgens, Andy Schmidt, Robert Venditti, and Joshua Williamson, drawn by Doug Mahnke, Bryan Hitch, Mikel Janín, Ivan Reis, David Marquez, and more, each representing a different age.

In a press release, then-DC Publisher Dan DiDio originally stated

The Generation series of specials are built to bring the new DC timeline to life. With Generation One: Age of Mysteries and every subsequent volume we'll be shining a spotlight on the 80-plus-year publishing history of the DC universe while charting the course for the bright future of DC's characters. All of our greatest stories and events will create the backdrop and context for the great new adventures we have planned. Everything counts, and we guarantee there'll be surprises along the way!

And that

Readers of Generation One: Age of Mysteries will witness firsthand major events from throughout the history of the DC universe as seen through the eyes of characters like Wonder Woman, Lucius Fox, Alfred Pennyworth, Green Lantern (Alan Scott), The Spectre (Jim Corrigan), Mister Terrific (Terry Sloane), and others.

With these questions to be answered over the one-shot specials.

What was the previously undocumented "big bang" of the Age of Mysteries?

Which character truly ushers in the dawn of Super Heroes, inspiring all the rest?

What was the real reason behind the Justice Society of America's retirement?

Which Golden Age hero will become history's greatest villain?

What contentious alliance kept the Wayne family dynasty alive after Thomas and Martha's deaths?

Who are the new, never-seen-before wildcards that will be instrumental in fashioning DC's push to the future?

DC states that these five books will have all the answers to these questions, setting up DC's boldest storylines ever while laying the groundwork for more excitement to come. Or at least that was the plan. Each of DC's Generation one-shots will feature a cover by Jim Cheung and a variant cover by Gary Frank, and were originally planned to follow monthly after Generation One: Age of Mysteries.