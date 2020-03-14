Let's Take a Look at Funko's 'The Mandalorian' Baby Yoda POP!

Baby Yoda. The Child. Whatever name you want to use, merch of the instant fan-favorite character from the Disney+ Star Wars show The Mandalorian has been highly anticipated. Most of the figures and plushes have sold out on preorder, and with the Coronavirus wreaking havoc across the globe, who knows when we will be able to get our hands on most of it. Funko has even said the Baby Yoda is their highest selling POP of all-time, before it even shipped to stores. Luckily for fans, that day is today. Some Hot Topics and other e-tailers have received their supply, and we got our hands on one. So, let's look at the Baby Yoda POP, and see why it is one of the better ones ever made.

Right away, this one feels different for being housed in a sideways box. Funko has done these before, most notably for Sexy Jeff Goldblum. For in box collectors, Baby Yoda will test your patience, as it won't look uniform on your display. Unlike other POPS though, because of the sideways packaging, the window box shows off the entire figure. It makes it feel special, which he is.

Look at him out of the box! The giant ears, the giant, high collar. The tiny arms sticking out. And those big eyes! This is a perfect figure of Baby Yoda. Striking his little Force pose, when I held it the first time, I couldn't stop staring at it. Even better is that the paint job on this one is perfect.

Yes, this is a must-own. The hype is real people. As stated, Hot Topic stores are receiving limited quantities right now, and online preorders are shipping. Be on the lookout!