Funko Knocks Their ECCC D&D Gelatinous Cube Out of the Park

Funko was put in a bind like most these last couple weeks, as they prepared for Emerald City Comic Con. Like every other con right now, it was canceled. Not letting that stop them, Funko has been holding a virtual con the last couple days, all leading to the release of their ECCC exclusives on their webstore and shared stores. One of those exclusives will be quite familiar to all of us Dungeons and Dragons fans- the Gelatinous Cube. Described as "a ten-foot cube of transparent gelatinous ooze, which is able to absorb and digest organic matter", it is either the best D&D monster or the worst. The people who think it is the worst are wrong though, and that Funko made one is fantastic. It is a shared exclusive with Gamestop, and we managed to get one today.

It is a little sad to see the Funko con sticker on these and know that it never took place. Nevertheless, this is the forth D&D POP made so far, and a good reminder that I still need to pick up the Mind Flayer, Minsc & Boo, and Asmodeus at some point.

Then, you take it out, and realize that this may be one of the best POPS of all-time. It is just so perfect. Translucent green plastic, that houses an unfortunate soul inside, down to his skull, shield, and sword. I love that Funko put the head on a spike so it looks like it is floating. It just look so gnarly and exactly like I would want a real Gelatinous Cube to look like. In my playing, my group has never encountered one, but hopefully I can DM some day and include it.

What a wonderful treat for D&D and role-playing fans. Thank you Funko, this put a smile on my face for sure, at a time when it was very much needed. Sold out on their webstore, you could still find it at Gamestops. Hurry though.