"Fuller House" Final Eps Coming Soon? Juan Pablo Di Pace Thinks So

With the global pandemic trapping everyone inside, the thirst for new content is greater than ever – but fans of Netflix's Fuller House may be getting a small miracle in the middle of all the pandemic madness.

The sequel series, which first debued on the streaming service in 2016, wrapped production last year and aired the first half of their final season in December of 2019 -with the promise of Part 2 originally listed as arriving some time this year.

Juan Pablo Di Pace (Fernando) posted on Instagram to tease fans with talks of Part s "#comingsoon". It does cause a few raised eyebrows at the context and choice of gif he chose, but hopefully that means that the last part was finished and delivered before this outbreak started.

If that is in fact the case, then that means Netflix can release it for all of us trapped at home to enjoy and get at least a little bit of brightness and comedy in these dark and anxious times.

While we wait on the final nine episodes of the revival series, for those of you who aren't familiar with the show, this the perfect opportunity to dive in and catch up.

Fuller House shows the natural progression of the characters from the classic 1987 sitcom Full House as the Tanner girls are all grown up and living lives of their own. Of course, the show wouldn't be complete without over-the-top neighbor Kimmy Gibbler always hanging around, ready to add humor, whimsy, and heart to any situation.

The revival sees most of the major cast members back in either starring, co-starring, or recurring roles. Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin (until "college admissions issues" ended her run), and Andrea Barber are back ,reprising their roles.

Notably absent? Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen – The Olsen Twins – who chose not to be involved, but whose character Michelle Tanner is still referenced in the show.