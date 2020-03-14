Check Out The "Minecraft" Library Dedicated To Censored Journalism

Knowledge is power! Never forget that. And in the world of Minecraft, that saying has never been more true with the addition of a specific library. So, if you're reading this article right now, chances are you live in a country or region of the world where they don't censor the information you take in. That's not true in every country, however. There are places like Saudi Arabia, China, Vietnam, Iran, Belarus, Cuba, Mexico, and more where certain stories just don't make the headlines. Or worse, journalists are killed for reporting stories to the public. However, one thing that isn't banned in most of those countries: Minecraft.

With that in mind, back on March 12th (World Day Against Cyber Censorship), Reporters Without Borders launched a Minecraft server of their own with The Uncensored Library. The server houses a massive protected library in which anyone can come and visit. It includes articles from around the world of censored stories that people in those countries may not know about. As well as content from around the world you may not realize was hidden from them or even yourself. IN order to browse it, you must have version 1.14.4 of the Java edition of the game. Then just access the multiplayer menu and enter "visit.uncensoredlibrary.com" as the server IP. You can also just download a copy if you wish to have one.