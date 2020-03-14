Cecil Castellucci Joins DC's Revealed Creator Credits For Aquaman Giant #4, Superman Giant #3, and Titans Giant #2

DC has revealed the contents and covers for Aquaman Giant #4, Superman Giant #3, and Titans Giant #2, just in time for FOC – and for the comic books to hit Walmart a month ahead of coming to comic stores.

Aquaman Giant #4 includes these new stories and a new cover by Gary Frank

Stinging Tide part one, written by Steve Orlando with art by V Ken Marion and Sandu Florea

In order to rescue King Noble, Aquaman and the Sea Devils must take on…the Trench!

Whale Watch, written by Cecil Castellucci with art by Pop Mhan

While escorting a pod of whales to safety, Aquaman and Mera discuss starting a family of their own, but their conversation is cut short when naval sonar tests disorient the pod, causing the whales to attach naval ships and forcing Aquaman, Mera and the Navy Officers to safe the pod before they hurt anyone.

Plus, these reprint tales:

"Throne of Atlantis chapter three," from Justice League #16 (2013)

"Xebel Heart," from Mera: Queen of Atlantis #4 (2017)

"Blood of the Manta chapter two: The Secret Lives of Parents," from Teen Titans #10 (2018)

Aquaman Giant #4 ( MAR200597) is solicited in the March DC Previews with an on-sale date of May 13.

Superman Giant #3 includes this new story, with a new cover by Dan Mora.

Dangerous Games, written by Robert Venditti with art by Paul Pelletier and Andrew Hennessey

Toyman is on the loose in Metropolis-and he has his sights set on one man: Lex Luthor! Can Superman get to the bottom of Toyman's assault on Lex, or will his terrifying toys take down LexCorp, and Metropolis with it?

Plus, these reprint tales:

"Mad World," from Supergirl #56 (2010)

"The Boy Who Stole Superman's Cape," from Action Comics #0 (2012)

"Brainiac part three," from Action Comics #868 (2008)

Superman Giant #3 ( MAR200598) is solicited in the March DC Previews with an on-sale date of May 6.

Titans Giant #2 includes these stories, with a new cover by Brandon Peterson

Bride of Blood, written by Phil Hester with art by Scott Koblish

Master mercenary Deathstroke needs the Titans' help. His daughter, Ravager, was infiltrating the demonic Church of Blood when she succumbed to the hypnotic power of its leader, Brother Blood. Red Hood believes that the plea is real…but is Deathstroke telling them the whole story?

Cool and Hipaa, written by Andrew Aydin with art by Juan Gedeon

When reports surface that LexCorp has gained access to confidential government health records, Raven realizes that this could mean the unmasking of countless superheroes. With Beast Boy's help, she must infiltrate LexCorp's private servers and destroy the information before it falls into the wrong hands.

Plus, these reprint tales:

* "Titans East! Titans West! And Never (?) The Teens Shall Meet," from Teen Titans #51 (1977)

* "Hot Topic," from Starfire #2 (2015)

* "Action Detectives part two," from Adventures of the Super Sons #2 (2018)

Titans Giant #2 ( MAR200599) is solicited in the March DC Previews with an on-sale date of May 20.