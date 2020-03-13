The Daily LITG, 13th March 2020, Happy Birthday Dr Nerdlove

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The 10 most-read stories yesterday
- "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
- Looks Like X Of Swords Begins In Cable #1 (Spoilers)
- Has Jonathan Hickman Created an X-Men #8/Decorum #1 Crossover? (Spoilers)
- Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
- If Superman Gets Another Identity – Will Lois Lane?
- The Truth About the Return of Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Darth Vader #2 (Spoilers)
- "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
- Immortal Hulk #33 Confirms Dr Charlene McGowan Is Trans – And Deep Dives To 1972
- Who's Worthy Of Picking Up Mjolnir Now? (Thor #4 Spoilers)
- "The Masked Singer" S03 "Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!" Preview
One year ago….
- Meet Ash: She's the New Blade Runner For 2019
- Superman and Zod: Best Friends Forever? A Superman #9 Preview
- Mystery Ads to Appear In Tomorrow's Marvel Comics
- Get Ready For TONS of Dead Guard with Warhammer 40,000: Killteam Elites!
- Lady Redbeard: Justin Gray Launches "Adult" Pirate Comic on Kickstarter
Happening today…
- Femi Taylor signing, 901 Comics, Memphis, Tennessee, 1-7pm.
Happy birthday to…
- Harris O'Malley – Dr Nerdlove.
- Gene Hoyle – Editor-in-Chief, Writer at Nerd Nation Publishing