The Daily LITG, 13th March 2020, Happy Birthday Dr Nerdlove

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

  1. "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
  2. Looks Like X Of Swords Begins In Cable #1 (Spoilers)
  3. Has Jonathan Hickman Created an X-Men #8/Decorum #1 Crossover? (Spoilers)
  4. Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
  5. If Superman Gets Another Identity – Will Lois Lane?
  6. The Truth About the Return of Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Darth Vader #2 (Spoilers)
  7. "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
  8. Immortal Hulk #33 Confirms Dr Charlene McGowan Is Trans – And Deep Dives To 1972
  9. Who's Worthy Of Picking Up Mjolnir Now? (Thor #4 Spoilers)
  10. "The Masked Singer" S03 "Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!" Preview

One year ago….

  1. Meet Ash: She's the New Blade Runner For 2019
  2. Superman and Zod: Best Friends Forever? A Superman #9 Preview
  3. Mystery Ads to Appear In Tomorrow's Marvel Comics
  4. Get Ready For TONS of Dead Guard with Warhammer 40,000: Killteam Elites!
  5. Lady Redbeard: Justin Gray Launches "Adult" Pirate Comic on Kickstarter

Happening today…

Happy birthday to…

The Daily LITG, 13th March 2020, Happy Birthday

  • Harris O'Malley – Dr Nerdlove.
  • Gene Hoyle – Editor-in-Chief, Writer at Nerd Nation Publishing

