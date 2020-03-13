"The Batman": Jeffrey Wright Teases a Possible "The Long Halloween" Connection

The Batman is right in the middle of production but aside from a few images provided by director Matt Reeves and some vague statements from cast members we don't actually know that much about the movie. That isn't likely to change considering how secretive Warner Bros. can be about their movies but sometimes we can glean hints from what cast members share on social media. Jeffrey Wright recently shared the cover of The Long Halloween on his Instagram (via /Film) with the caption "another for the culture". Wright is currently cast to play this version of Jim Gordan in the new Batman movie and perhaps this post is a hint about what comics [if any] the Reeves script could be drawing inspiration from.

The Batman is going to cause some sort of drama no matter what comic books they draw inspiration from simply because of its extremely messy journey to the big screen. Ben Affleck was not only attached to star but direct at one point and there is still a vocal group of fans that can't seem to let go of the fact that Affleck decided to walk away from the role. So whether Reeves and company are drawing inspiration from one of the more beloved Batman stories won't really matter to some because this isn't the movie they thought they were getting regardless of the extremely impressive cast. We're coming up on a year before release so perhaps we'll have more information at San Diego Comic-Con, provided it doesn't get canceled due to coronavirus concerns, and the first look at official footage by the end of the year.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Coin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, Max Carver, and Charlie Carver. It will open on June 25, 2021.