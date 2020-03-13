Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren #4, Bounty Hunters #1 and Strange Academy #1 Get Second Printing

Marvel is putting a few more comic books back to second printings. They are not all Star Wars comic books. But they are mostly Star Wars comic books. We have, out on April 15th…
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #1, the first print of which came out this week.
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren #4, the first print of which also came out this week.
And out on 8th of January.
- Strange Academy #1, the first print of which also came out last week.
No covers yet, so here's a cover of Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren #3 second print as reference.