Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren #4, Bounty Hunters #1 and Strange Academy #1 Get Second Printing

Marvel is putting a few more comic books back to second printings. They are not all Star Wars comic books. But they are mostly Star Wars comic books. We have, out on April 15th…

  • Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #1, the first print of which came out this week.
  • Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren #4, the first print of which also came out this week.

And out on 8th of January.

  • Strange Academy #1, the first print of which also came out last week.

No covers yet, so here's a cover of Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren #3 second print as reference.

