Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren #4, Bounty Hunters #1 and Strange Academy #1 Get Second Printing

Marvel is putting a few more comic books back to second printings. They are not all Star Wars comic books. But they are mostly Star Wars comic books. We have, out on April 15th…

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #1, the first print of which came out this week.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren #4, the first print of which also came out this week.

And out on 8th of January.

Strange Academy #1, the first print of which also came out last week.

No covers yet, so here's a cover of Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren #3 second print as reference.