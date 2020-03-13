Funko Officially Gives Us a Look at the Final "Legend of Korra" Pops

Funko showed off a lot of upcoming Pop figures during the London Toy Fair and it looks light some are getting actually announcements. This time the long awaited cartoon series and the sequel to Avatar the Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra. This series will easily fly off shelves and the final non concept design are amazing. The only thing missing from this reveal is the elusive Chase that was shown for the Hot Topic exclusive Korra. The Funko Chase was not canceled and Hot Topic recently stated that it will still be coming to stores. This is a series that fan has been wanting for quite some time and it's a reef to know that they are still coming out. Pre-orders for all of the commons are still love and you can find them located here. No ETA has been given on the Hot Topic exclusive just yet so stay vigilant to their social media for noted drop dates. With the popularity of this series and the rise in Funko Anime Pops, I would not be surprised to see more figures come out of this wave.

Wind. Water. Earth. Fire.

Coming Soon – Pop! Animation: The Legend of Korra