FOC Cover Stories From Marvel, Boom, Valiant and Dynamite

Boom Studios and Dynamite Entertainment are the leading proponent of what is known as the FOC cover, releasing cover images just before the Final Order Cut-Off date in an attempt to goose last minute orders out of retailers. But this week, Marvel, Valiant, Vault and DC are stepping in too. Dynamite especially use tiered covers, as well as black-and-white, virgin and tinted versions of covers, to encourage retailers to order a few more copies to qualify for these rarer, harder-to-find varieties. And we always like to take a look. Any numbers in the title indicate the amount of standard copies it is necessary to order for a store to be allowed to order one copy of these variants.

Boom:

KING OF NOWHERE #2 (OF 5) CVR C FOC RUBIN VAR

JIM HENSON STORYTELLER GHOSTS #2 (OF 4) FOC STRIPS BONVILLAIN

Marvel:

BLACK CAT #12 SKAN VAR

Valiant:

BLOODSHOT (2019) (NEW ARC) #7 CVR E FULLY LOADED VAR

Dynamite:

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #5 11 COPY CASTRO B&W VIRGIN FOC INCV

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #5 15 COPY PREISSLER B&W VIRGIN FOC INCV

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #5 21 COPY PARRILLO B&W VIRGIN FOC INCV

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #5 25 COPY PARRILLO TINT VIRGIN FOC INCV

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #5 7 COPY CASTRO B&W FOC INCV

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #5 CASTRO FOC BONUS VAR

JAMES BOND #5 11 COPY CHEUNG TINT FOC INCV

JAMES BOND #5 15 COPY CHEUNG TINT VIRGIN FOC INCV

KISS ZOMBIES #5 11 COPY BUCHEMI PENCILS FOC INCV

KISS ZOMBIES #5 15 COPY BUCHEMI B&W VIRGIN FOC INCV

KISS ZOMBIES #5 21 COPY BUCHEMI TINT VIRGIN FOC INCV

KISS ZOMBIES #5 7 COPY HAESER B&W FOC INCV

KISS ZOMBIES #5 HAESER BONUS FOC VAR

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #8 11 COPY MOSS B&W VIRGIN FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #8 15 COPY ROMERO B&W VIRGIN FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #8 21 COPY LEE B&W FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #8 25 COPY LEE B&W VIRGIN FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #8 7 COPY CASTRO B&W FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #8 CASTRO FOC BONUS VAR