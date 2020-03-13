Disney World, Both Universal Parks, and Disney Cruise Line All Close

We got word yesterday that Disneyland would be closing for the rest of the month in an attempt to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. It's only the fourth time this has happened to the park but no one should be surprised that it's the only park to close. We all knew it was only a matter of time before the rest of the major theme parks closed down for at least the rest of the month and it seems to have happened. According to The Hollywood Reporter not only is Disney World closing down but Disneyland Paris also shutting down for the rest of March along with Disney Cruise lines suspending operations of their ships.

In a statement from The Walt Disney Company, a spokesperson said, "In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month."

The company further noted, "Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month. The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period. The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open. Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences and Products. We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts."

Disney is not the only one set to close during this time period. According to NBC Los Angelas Universal Studios, Florida and Orlando have also closed and have said that they will remain closed until March 28th.

"We anticipate remaining closed through the end of March but will continue to evaluate the situation," the statement said regarding the Florida park. "The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14. The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we continue to monitor the situation," park officials said.

It is noted that hourly employees at Universal will also be paid for "any work scheduled through the end of March" which is good. A lot of those employees are hourly and couldn't go two full weeks without any pay. So it sounds like the major players in the theme park game are at least trying to take care of their people.