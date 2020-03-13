Disney Suspends Film Production Due to Coronavirus

After shutting down all of their theme parks it was really only a matter of time that Disney shut down production on all of their movies that are currently are both filming or in pre-production movies. This includes "The Little Mermaid, which was going to begin shooting in London next week, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Alone, The Last Duel, and Nightmare Alley. Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk, both in pre-production, are being shut down as well" according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Little Mermaid was reported nine days away from principal production beginning.

"While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time," Disney said in a statement. "We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible."

Yesterday a bunch of news came out about Disney including the fact that they are delaying three of their movies and closing down all of their parks through the rest of the month to try and help curb the spread of the virus. Last night reported that the first-unit production on Shang-Chi was shutting down but they were going to try and do other work while the director got tested but it appears that was enough to rightfully spook the House of Mouse. Disney has announced new released dates for the three delayed movies or whether these shutdowns will impact future release dates.