Damian Wayne as Batman? Jonathan Kent as Superman? Tom Taylor Does His Own 5G With DCeased II

Well , this is fun. Bleeding Cool has been following former publisher of DC, Dan DiDio, and his plan for 5G/Generation Five that was planned to have seen the central characters of the DC Universe aged up and then replaced with successors. So an elderly Bruce Wayne would have been replaced with Luke Foz, Clark Kent replaced by Jonathan Kent, etc. The current status of 5G is still unknown, not least by people at DC Comics, but it looks as if Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine will be doing their own version in June, with the sequel to their superhero zombie series DCeased, Dead Planet. With this character layout of the new Justice League from Taylor on Twitter.

Damian Wayne is Batman. Jon Kent is Superman. Cassie Sandsmark is Wonder Woman. Dinah Lance is the Green Canary. A new Justice League is born in our #DCeased2 #DeadPlanet. Coming June 10 from@DCComics

With the DC Trinity getting their replacements, and others stepping up, including Green Arrow and Black Lantern. But John Constantine is still John Constantine. And now, with Swamp Thoing, in the Justice League. No Dark qualifier necessary…