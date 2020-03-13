Comics Paradise of Pasadena Offers a Service Sheldon Would Approve Of

You may know Collector's Paradise of Pasadena, Winnetka and Noho from the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List. But, given the events of the Coronavirus, they would like to get to know a lot more of you too. As long as everyone keeps their distance. They sent out the word…

IF you are anywhere near social media (and how can you not be) you are probably aware of the situation with Covid-19 Virus that is happening all over the world. If you are taking measures to not be around crowds and take it easy for the next few weeks, we applaud you and are doing the same.

At the same time, we firmly believe that Comics and Graphic Novels make for great escapism, specially during the trying times, and when you have a lot of time on your hands, staying at home. We want to help you make sure that you are still able to enjoy your comics and are implementing a few things to help it work easier.

DID YOU KNOW that Collector's Paradise does WORLDWIDE Mail Order? Our online subscription service makes it very easy and safe. We charge exact shipping, determined after the package is packed, and never make a penny on the shipping. We pack expertly, as your 10K+ 100% positive Ebay rating would tell you (POWERSELLER, Baby!) and have a stellar reputation.

SHIPPING:

So, if you want to get your books shipped instead of driving to the shop for the next couple of months, while this thing is cleared out, just let us know. Just REPLY to this email, and we'll arrange it. If you have a credit card on file with us, like most subscribers do, you are set. If you don't, it's REALLY EASY to get it done. Just go to https://Comicsandcards.net/ccagreement.html, print out the form, and scan it to us by replying to this email. We will put it in our safe (one at each store, locked and safe) and can ship the books to you as often as you'd like. You can add items such as graphic novels to it, just let us know. We are here to help you!!!

CURBSIDE PICK UP

If you are driving around but don't want to go inside and mingle with a bunch of potential germ factories (we say that with love), Please call ahead of time and give us time to put your order together, charge it and have it waiting for you. Then call when you are in front of the shop and we'll gladly come out and hand the books to you.

What are we doing to keep the stores clean?

We are adding procedures to have the cash register and credit card terminals cleaned several times a day with a cleaning alcohol solution.

We are asking our staff to take the time to wash their hands as many times as possible in order to minimize possiblility of risk.

NO HUG Policy. We really hate this one. For a few weeks, let's do the knuckle thing, the elbow thing, the shout out, whatever it is you are comfortable with that does not require being too close.

Would there be anything else that you think would be helpful? Let us know, we are open to suggestions and are here to help. We are looking at some other options if this situation is prolonged.

Thank you for being our loyal customer and friend,

Ed, Joe, Nick, Kevin, Drew and the rest of our amazing team